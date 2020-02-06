The California Legislative Black Caucus in partnership with the Ralph J. Bunche Center for African American Studies at UCLA hosts The State of Black California at UCLA on Saturday, Feb. 8. This informational briefing aims to bring together statewide elected officials, community leaders, philanthropic leaders, advocates and scholars to discuss pertinent policy interventions affecting black California residents. This year’s topics include the 2020 Census, public safety and education.
WHERE
UCLA Meyer & Renee Luskin Conference Center (map)
WHEN
Saturday, Feb. 8, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
8:30 to 10 a.m. Recommended timeframe for media coverage
8:50 a.m. Drumline performance
9 a.m. Remarks by Shirley Weber, California Legislative Black Caucus Chair Assemblymember, and Kelly Lytle Hernández, director of the Bunche Center
9:20 to 10:20 a.m. Panel: Best Practices for Closing the Achievement Gap, moderated by Shirley Weber
SPEAKERS
Tony Thurmond, California state superintendent of public instruction
Margaret Fortune, president/CEO of Fortune School
Brian Rivas, senior director, policy and government relations, Education Trust–West
Pedro Noguera, professor of education, UCLA Graduate School of Education and Information Studies
For full agenda and additional information, visit the event website.
MEDIA CONTACTS
Jessica Wolf, UCLA, 310-825-1046, jwolf@stratcomm.ucla.edu
Joe Kocurek, Office of Shirley Weber, 619-655-8330, joe.kocurek@asm.ca.gov
NEWS VAN PARKING
Journalists arriving in news vans should refer to the parking information page on UCLA Newsroom.