The California Legislative Black Caucus in partnership with the Ralph J. Bunche Center for African American Studies at UCLA hosts The State of Black California at UCLA on Saturday, Feb. 8. This informational briefing aims to bring together statewide elected officials, community leaders, philanthropic leaders, advocates and scholars to discuss pertinent policy interventions affecting black California residents. This year’s topics include the 2020 Census, public safety and education.

WHERE

UCLA Meyer & Renee Luskin Conference Center (map)

WHEN

Saturday, Feb. 8, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

8:30 to 10 a.m. Recommended timeframe for media coverage

8:50 a.m. Drumline performance

9 a.m. Remarks by Shirley Weber, California Legislative Black Caucus Chair Assemblymember, and Kelly Lytle Hernández, director of the Bunche Center

9:20 to 10:20 a.m. Panel: Best Practices for Closing the Achievement Gap, moderated by Shirley Weber

SPEAKERS

Tony Thurmond, California state superintendent of public instruction

Margaret Fortune, president/CEO of Fortune School

Brian Rivas, senior director, policy and government relations, Education Trust–West

Pedro Noguera, professor of education, UCLA Graduate School of Education and Information Studies

For full agenda and additional information, visit the event website.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Jessica Wolf, UCLA, 310-825-1046, jwolf@stratcomm.ucla.edu

Joe Kocurek, Office of Shirley Weber, 619-655-8330, joe.kocurek@asm.ca.gov

NEWS VAN PARKING

Journalists arriving in news vans should refer to the parking information page on UCLA Newsroom.