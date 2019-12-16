Glen MacDonald, distinguished professor of geography and of ecology and evolutionary biology, has been selected for the 2020 class of fellows by the American Association of Geographers.

MacDonald is the John Muir Memorial Professor of Geography at UCLA, director of the White Mountain Research Center and chair of the UCLA Canadian studies program. A recognized international authority on the environmental effects of climate change and drought, his research interests include climate change, environmental change, drought, water resources and coastal wetlands.

MacDonald has researched environmental change around the world, including Mexico, Egypt, Syria, among several other countries. He is a Member of the National Academy of Sciences, a Fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, as well as a Guggenheim Fellowship award winner and recipient of the UCLA Distinguished Teaching Award.

The association’s fellows program recognizes geographers who have made significant contributions to advancing geography. Fellows will serve within the association to address, create and contribute to key initiatives; advise on strategic directions and grand challenges; and mentor early and mid-career faculty.