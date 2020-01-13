Justin Caram, assistant professor of chemistry and biochemistry in the UCLA College, has received a Faculty Early Career Development award from the National Science Foundation.

The award supports faculty who have the potential to serve as academic role models in research and education and to lead advances in the mission of their department or organization.

Caram will use the award to develop new spectroscopic measurement methods to study the emission of short-wave infrared light from quantum dots. He also plans to revamp general chemistry courses through the development of learning laboratories that incorporate new pedagogical technologies to help students develop skills and motivation to continue their schooling in STEM majors after their first year in college.

Caram studies photophysical materials and biological questions.