Alex Hall, professor of atmospheric and oceanic sciences in the UCLA College, has recently presented the American Geophysical Union’s 2019 Turco Lectureship by the American Geophysical Union.

The annual lecture, which recognizes significant interdisciplinary scientific research, discoveries or advancements in climate science, was established by Richard Turco, founding director of the UCLA Institute of the Environment and Sustainability.

Recipients give a talk that identifies future areas of research that will engage new and established scientific talent in solving the problem of global warming and related issues.

In his talk, which was titled “Why and How Climate Science Must Change,” Hall asserted that traditional climate science is too limited to equip society to respond to climate change impacts, which are too complex and involve other ecosystem and human components that climate science ignores. Thus, he calls for climate science to take on responsibility for incorporating things like species dynamics into climate modeling and research to make more useful predictions. Hall also argues that climate research needs integration outside the natural sciences, with social science and policy expertise, so that the work can actually enable real-world solutions.

In his research, Hall, who is part of the Institute of the Environment and Sustainability, focuses on reducing climate change uncertainty at both regional and global scales. He is also the director of the Center for Climate Science at UCLA.