Ravi Netravali, assistant professor of computer science in the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering, was awarded best paper by the Association for Computing Machinery at the association’s 2019 symposium on cloud computing.

The conference brought together researchers, developers, users and practitioners interested in cloud computing. The program committee selected 39 papers to include in the symposium and chose Netravali’s as the winning paper.

Netravali’s paper, which is titled “Reverb: Speculative Debugging for Web Applications,” solves two problems — value provenance and speculative replay — in a tractable and practical way so that the tool he developed can immediately be used to help millions of web developers debug their distributed applications. He also had two other papers appear in the symposium.

Netravali researches systems and networking and his recent work has focused on building practical systems to improve the performance and debugging of applications for users and developers.