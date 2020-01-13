Rebeca Méndez, professor of design media arts at UCLA, was bestowed with the honorary degree of Doctor of Fine Arts by her alma mater, ArtCenter College of Design.

The degree honored Méndez as an artist and designer who is able to include great skill and innovation, think in new ways, and move the social and cultural needle.

Méndez is also the founder and director of the CounterForce Lab, a research and fieldwork studio for art, design and environment. She investigates design and media art in public space, critical approaches to public identities and landscape and artistic projects based on field investigation methods.