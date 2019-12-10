Yahya Rahmat-Samii, distinguished professor of electrical engineering/electromagnetics in the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering, has been elected as a foreign member of the Chinese Academy of Engineering.

The Chinese Academy of Engineering and the Chinese Academy of Sciences are China’s top two think tanks that advise the government and industry on scientific and technological issues. A lifelong honor, election as a foreign member of the academy is the highest distinction in China in the field of engineering. Foreign members are non-Chinese citizens who are distinguished and recognized for their respective field of engineering.

Rahmat-Samii, who also the Northrop Grumman Chair, studies physical and wave electronics. He is also a member of the U.S. National Academy of Engineering and a Foreign Member of the Royal Flemish Academy of Belgium for Science and the Arts.