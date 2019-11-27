The UCLA Academic Senate will host a town hall meeting for faculty on Dec. 3, 2019, to discuss the search process for the new University of California president.

Faculty are invited to provide feedback about the qualifications the search committee should consider in seeking and evaluating candidates.

The town hall will take place from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the State Room in Kerckhoff Hall. Light refreshments will be provided. RSVP on Eventbrite by Dec. 2.

Faculty who are unable to attend are asked to submit comments via this web form.