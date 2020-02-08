Join UCLA Recreation for its 14th annual “I Heart Walking” event, which starts Monday, Feb. 10 and will run through Wednesday, Feb. 12. The free event features walks beginning at 12:10 p.m. and 12:15 p.m. in different locations each day.

The locations are:

Feb. 10: Wilson Plaza

Feb. 11: Corner of Le Conte Avenue and Westwood Boulevard

Feb. 12: between the Central Ticket Office and Pauley Pavilion

As part of the event, UCLA Health will be offering free screenings for blood glucose, cholesterol and blood pressure. There will also be an “Ask the Cardiologist” station at the Pauley Pavilion Clubhouse from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 12. Appointment times are currently full, but drop-ins will be allowed if space permits.

The event, also sponsored by UCLA Health, features a chance to win prizes from several UCLA sponsors. All registered walkers who walk two or more walks can win prizes and earn a free “I Heart Walking” t-shirt, while supplies last.

You can register for the event here.