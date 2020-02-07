The Synergy Music Festival will be hosted in the Schoenberg Music Building.

The UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music will be hosting the Synergy Music Festival, a celebration of diversity through music, on Tuesday, Feb. 11. Hosted in the Schoenberg Music Building, the event is free and open to the public, and attendees will get to enjoy performances​ of music from around the world.

The festival’s performances underscore UCLA’s commitment to highlighting the unique sounds and voices of its students, faculty and alumni. It will feature musical per​formances from around the globe, as well as breakout sessions on scholarly topics hosted by UCLA’s expert ethnomusicologists, musicologists and music department faculty. The event will close with a special evening concert featuring Dexter Story, We the Folk, India Carney and Mariachi de Uclatlán.

The free event begins at 12 p.m. an you can see the festival’s full schedule on the School of Music’s website.

Also, you canRSVP for the event via Eventbrite.