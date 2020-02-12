The UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music presents ‘And You Know Who I Am’: Paul Robeson in Concert, a presentation of the musical innovations of the famed international star of stage and screen, from his earliest concertized spirituals through his folk songs. The free event will take place in Schoenberg Hall on Thursday, Feb. 13.

The centerpiece of the evening’s program, “Ballad for Americans” includes a collaborative performance by UCLA Chamber Singers and UCLA Music of African Americans delivering an updated version of the song. The other songs in the night’s repertoire are performed by students and invited guests Toshi Reagon and baritone Steve McClain.

A free pre-concert discussion, “Everything Man: Author Meets Critics,” will be held at 3:30 in Royce Hall 314.

You can find out more about the event on the School of Music website and you can RSVP through Eventbrite.