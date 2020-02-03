Sherrilyn Ifill, president and director-counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, one of the nation’s premier civil rights law organizations fighting for racial justice and equality, will be delivering the UCLA Thurgood Marshall Lecture. The lecture, “Civil Rights & Democracy in Crisis,” will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 5 p.m. in the UCLA James West Alumni Center.

As the director-counsel, Ifill has increased the visibility and engagement of the organization in urgent civil rights issues, while maintaining the organization’s decades-long leadership fighting voter suppression, inequity in education, and racial discrimination in application of the death penalty. Ifill is the second woman to lead the organization.

The lecture will honor the memory of Thurgood Marshall, the first African American to serve on the Supreme Court and one of the chief architects of the legal strategy that culminated in Brown v. Board of Education.

The event is co-sponsored by the Bunche Center for African American Studies, BruinX, Critical Race Studies Program at UCLA Law, UCLA School of Law and the Institute for American Cultures.

RSVP is required as space is limited, and admission is free and open to all. Refreshments will be provided at a reception following the event.