Megan Franke is one of more than a dozen UCLA professors to be recognized as an influential education scholar.

Fourteen UCLA faculty members have named to the 2020 Rick Hess Straight Up Edu-Scholar Public Influence Rankings published annually in Education Week.

Along with Marcelo Suárez-Orozco, Wasserman Dean of the UCLA Graduate School of Education and Information Studies, 12 UCLA education professors, and H. Samy Alim, who holds the David O. Sears Presidential Endowed Chair in the Social Sciences, are featured on a list of 201 scholars as selected by Hess, director of education policy studies at the American Enterprise Institute and Ed Week blogger.

The Graduate School of Education and Information Studies is represented by Eva Baker, Megan Franke, Patricia Gándara, Louis Gomez, Tyrone Howard, Sylvia Hurtado, Pedro Noguera, Jeannie Oakes, Gary Orfield, John Rogers, Mike Rose and Carola Suárez-Orozco.

Hess follows a rubric of nine categories, including Google Scholar score, number of books on Amazon and Amazon’s ranking of books, syllabus points, mentions in education press, newspapers, online media, congressional record, and Twitter score.