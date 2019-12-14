UCLA Staff Assembly is asking members and friends to help contribute toward the personal and professional development of UCLA Staff. Each year UCLA Staff Assembly awards scholarships to staff across campus and the UCLA Health system who are looking for career enhancement and professional growth opportunities.

Individuals who apply can receive a scholarship of up to $500. The number of scholarships awarded depends heavily on fundraising and stewardship pursued by the Staff Assembly.



Visit the UCLA Spark campaign page donate. The last day to donate is Dec. 31.