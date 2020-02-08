Ramesh Srinivasan, professor of information studies in the UCLA Graduate School of Education and Information Studies, has made Forbes’ Top 10 Technology Books of 2019 list for his book “Beyond the Valley: How Innovators around the World Are Overcoming Inequality and Creating the Technologies of Tomorrow.”

According to Srinivasan, the book is “focused on technology’s role in all of our lives across the world. Its focus is on how internet technologies are impacting economics, the future of labor, elections and democracy and the cultural realities experienced by people across the world.”

He has said that “Beyond the Valley” is a book written with the general public in mind, because everyone is affected by the rapid technological growth we experience today. The book also spotlights the voices and agendas that drive technological development, and who profits from this development and how that can impact world inequality.

Having served as a faculty member in the UCLA Department of Information Studies and UCLA Design Media Arts since 2005, Srinivasan is the founder and director of the University of California Digital Cultures Lab, which explores the impact of technology as it continues to spread globally. He is a renowned media and internet scholar whose work has covered a variety of topics, including new media technologies’ impact on political revolutions, economic development, poverty reduction and the future of cultural heritage.

Srinivasan is also the author of “Whose Global Village? Rethinking How Technology Impacts Our World,” a book which centers on the effects of technology on marginalized non-western communities.