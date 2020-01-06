The Fowler Museum exhibition “Make Me a Summary of the World” by artist Rina Banerjee brings together her sprawling installations, exquisitely crafted mixed-media sculptures and ethereal paintings that explore overlapping themes that coincide with important issues of our time: colonialism and globalism; immigration and identity; gender and sexuality; climate change and the natural world.

To help museum visitors gain insight and understanding into Banerjee’s works, Marla Berns, Shirley & Ralph Shapiro Director of the Fowler, will lead a gallery talk on Friday, Jan. 10 from noon to 1 p.m.

Berns’ talk will examine the use of natural materials, such as gourds, cowrie shells and feathers, in Banerjee’s extraordinary sculptures. In particular, Berns will focus on a large installation in the Fowler’s Intersections Gallery, exploring its resonance with objects in the permanent collection and the gallery’s overarching theme of “art and transformation.”

The talk, which is cosponsored by the UCLA Center for India and South Asian Studies, is free.