The UCLA Burkle Center for International Relations is convening a panel of experts on the Middle East to talk about where things currently stand between the United States and Iran and what could be on the horizon in the wake of the U.S. government killing of top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani.

Kal Raustiala, director of the Burkle Center, will moderated the panel, which also includes Dalia Dassa Kaye, director of the Center for Middle East Public Policy at the RAND Corporation, and Dov Waxman, UCLA professor of Israel studies. The conversation will take place on Thursday, Jan. 16 at 1:15 p.m. in Room 1447 in the UCLA School of Law.

The panelists will assess and reflect on what has just occurred, what the different parties may still intend or actually do, possibly including the role of Congress as it tries to curtail the war powers of the President, what role other regional players might play, from Israel to Saudi Arabia, and changing regional and geopolitical dynamics. There will also be Q&A with the audience.

Kaye has previously served as a visiting professor and fellow at UCLA’s International Institute and Burkle Center. She publishes widely on Middle East regional security issues, including in outlets like the Los Angeles Times, the Washington Post and Reuters.

Waxman is the director of the UCLA Younes & Soraya Nazarian Center for Israel Studies, and the Rosalinde and Arthur Gilbert Foundation Professor of Israel Studies. His research has focused on the Israel-Palestine conflict, Israeli foreign policy and U.S.-Israel relations.

