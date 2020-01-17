The UCLA Working Group on Advancing Opportunity for People with Disabilities will be hosting a workshop about policies related to lactation and pregnancy-related accommodations and leave on Wednesday, Jan. 22. The workshop will take place from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Palisades Ballroom in Carnesale Commons.

The focus of the training will provide information on current laws and requirements for leaves, services and accommodation of individuals with pregnancy-related conditions. Presenters include University of California and UCLA subject matter experts who specialize in areas of disability accommodation, equal-employment opportunity, human resources benefits and support services in both the UCLA campus and UCLA Health system.

The session is appropriate for all managers and supervisors, as well as HR staff. Registration for the event is required prior to attending and is available through the Learning Management System.

Any questions regarding the training can be directed to Chandra Bhatnagar, director of UCLA’s staff diversity and affirmative action/EEO compliance office, at cbhatnagar@chr.ucla.edu or Ariel Caluag, workers’ compensation, absence and disability manager, health human resources, at acaluag@mednet.ucla.edu.

More information on the workshop can be found here.