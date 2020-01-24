The public is invited to a free conference about Mohandas Gandhi, the renowned activist and advocate of nonviolent civil disobedience. Organized by Vinay Lal, professor of history and Asian American studies, UCLA host some of the world's leading scholars on Gandhi and of the histories and practices of nonviolent resistance.

“Nonviolence and Truth in Post-Truth Times”: An International Conference on Mohandas Gandhi begins Thursday, Jan 30. and will conclude Sunday, Feb. 2.

The conference starts with an introduction to Gandhi from Lal titled “A Player of Infinite Games: Thoughts on Gandhi” and features a violin performance from UCLA’s Priyanka Venkatesh as well as several talks on Gandhi’s life, views and influence. Rev. James Lawson Jr., civil rights icon and recipient of the UCLA Medal, will deliver the keynote address Thursday night.

The full schedule for the conference can be found here.