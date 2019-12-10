In partnership with UCLA’s Campus Human Resources, the UCLA Emeriti/Retirees Relations Center is offering a three-part workshop series (PDF) to help staff plan their retirements. These workshops are designed for staff who are within five years of retirement:

UC Retirement Plan and Retiree Health Benefits

Wednesday, Jan. 15, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. or 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Preparing Financially for Retirement

Wednesday, Jan. 22, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. or 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Work/Life Transitions

Wednesday, Jan. 29, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. or 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.

To register, sign in with your UCLA login, click on “Find a Course,” enter “Path Forward” to see all of the sections and choose either the morning or afternoon sessions.

For questions about registration, please contact Campus Human Resources’ Hazel Chun at hchun@chr.ucla.edu. For questions about the curriculum, contact Ayesha Dixon, UCLA Emeriti/Retirees Relations Center, at adixon@errc.ucla.edu.

For those who are unable to attend the first workshop, the UC Retirement Administration Service Center has produced a “Preparing to Retire” webinar. This webinar is the same presentation that will be given during the first session of the Path Forward to Retirement workshop series. In addition, detailed information is available in the UC retirement handbook (PDF), and on the retirement web page on the UC Net website.

Fidelity offers several resources on financial planning and social security, covered in the second workshop. These resources include classes on the UCLA campus and one-on-one appointments. For more information, visit the UC My Retirement web page or call Fidelity at 866-682-7787.

The Work/Life Transitions workshop does not lend itself to a webinar because much of it is interactive. However, the UCLA Emeriti/Retirees Relations Center publishes a “Steps to Retirement” brochure (PDF) that outlines the steps one can take within five years of retirement to help ensure a smooth transition.