Mary Rezk-Hanna, an assistant professor at the UCLA School of Nursing, was awarded the American Heart Association Research Article of the Year Award from the Council on Cardiovascular and Stroke Nursing.

Hanna’s research focuses on vascular regulation and human cardiovascular physiology in the area of tobacco-related diseases. She is currently studying the effects of hookah smoking on vascular function and understanding the underlying mechanisms involved.

Her study “High Carbon Monoxide Levels from Charcoal Combustion Mask Acute Endothelial Dysfunction Induced by Hookah (Waterpipe) Smoking in Young Adults“ was published in the journal Circulation. The Research Article of the Year Award recognizes the importance of the written word in promoting the goals of the American Heart Association and cardiovascular and stroke nursing, encourages the dissemination of cardiovascular nursing science, and applauds the author(s) for clearly communicating the nursing perspective in the context of cardiovascular research, practice and theory.