Katherine Marino, assistant professor of history in the UCLA College, has been appointed to the Organization of American Historians’ Distinguished Lectureship Program.

Marino is one of 21 new speakers appointed the program. She joins nearly 600 distinguished lecturers who share their expertise with audiences across the country, provide historical context on important topics and headline commemorations and other events. OAH Distinguished Lecturers agree to donate speaking fees to the organization, and the lecturers’ work in the field is an essential component of the organization’s mission to promote excellence in the scholarship, teaching and presentation of American history.

Marino’s research and teaching interests include 20th-century U.S. and Latin American history; histories of women, gender, sexuality and race in the Americas; human rights and transnational feminism. Her book, “Feminism for the Americas: The Making of an International Human Rights Movement,” is based on her dissertation that won the Organization of American Historians Lerner-Scott Prize for the best dissertation on U.S. women’s history. Her work has received support from national organizations, including the Mellon Foundation, the Society for Historians of American Foreign Relations and the American Academy of Arts & Sciences.