Anastassia Alexandrova, professor of chemistry and biochemistry in the UCLA College, has been awarded the 2020 Early Career Award in theoretical chemistry by the Physical Chemistry Division of the American Chemical Society.

The award recognizes the most outstanding scientific achievements of members of the division. Alexandrova was awarded for her development of theory of catalysis on dynamic heterogeneous interfaces based on statistical ensembles of metastable states, and applications to surface-supported catalytic clusters.

Alexandrova’s laboratory focuses on computational and theoretical design and multi-scale description of new materials. She was recently awarded the 2019 UCLA Distinguished Teaching Award and the 2018 UCLA Undergraduate Research Faculty Mentor Award.