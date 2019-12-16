Stephanie Pincetl, professor-in-residence at the UCLA Institute of the Environment and Sustainability, has been awarded a 2020 Fulbright Distinguished Chair in geography at the University of Manchester in the United Kingdom. She will begin her appointment in January.

The award is among the most prestigious appointments in the intercultural Fulbright Program, which was founded in 1946 to improve relations, diplomacy and competence between the United States and other countries. Recipients are typically eminent scholars. With the support of the U.S. government and via partnerships with foreign governments, the program sponsors U.S. and foreign participants for exchanges in all areas of endeavor, including the sciences, business, academe, public service, government and the arts.

Pincetl’s project is aimed to develop an analysis of the ways in which Manchester will meet its goal to become carbon neutral by 2038.

Research by Pincetl, also founding director of the California Center for Sustainable Communities at UCLA, focuses on making urban and municipal systems more sustainable while adapting them for climate change. Her leadership over the past year includes informing L.A. County’s first-ever sustainability plan, expanding her interactive Energy Atlas to include most of Southern California and creating a research-informed blueprint for a sustainable water supply system in the region.