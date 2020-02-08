The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers’ Computer Society has awarded its 2020 Computer Pioneer Award to Demetri Terzopoulos, UCLA chancellor’s professor of computer science.

Terzopoulos, who has been a UCLA faculty member since 2005 and is a distinguished professor, was recognized for his “leading role in developing computer vision, computer graphics and medical imaging through pioneering research that has helped unify these fields and has impacted related disciplines within and beyond computer science.”

The Computer Pioneer Award, established in 1981, recognizes and honors the vision of those whose efforts resulted in the creation and continued vitality of the computer industry. Previous recipients include computer programming pioneer and retired U.S. Navy rear admiral Grace Hopper, Intel founder Gordon Moore as well as Google co-founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page.

Terzopoulos leads UCLA’s Computer Graphics and Vision Laboratory. He is a fellow of the Royal Society of London, Royal Society of Canada, Association for Computing Machinery, IEEE, and was a Guggenheim Fellow. He has been a member of the European Academy of Sciences and the New York Academy of Sciences, and is a life member of the scientific research honor society Sigma Xi.