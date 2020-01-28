Kyle Abraham, professor of world arts and cultures/dance in the UCLA School of the Arts and Architecture, will be honored by the Performing Arts Center, Purchase College at a gala on Friday, Mar. 27.

The center, along with gala committee co-chairs Umran Beba and Michelle Ifill, are celebrating 42 years of world-class music, dance, theater, film, comedy and family programming, with an evening starring Black Violin. According to the center's director Seth Soloway, Abraham’s artistic and educational contributions to Purchase are immense.

Abraham’s choreography draws on social politics and personal history to create original work. His honors include the Doris Duke Artist Award, a MacArthur Fellowship and a Jacob’s Pillow Dance Award.