Michela Giorcelli, assistant professor of economics at the UCLA College, has been named a winner of a 2020 Excellence Award in Global Economics Affair by the Kiel Institute for the World Economy.

The award’s aim is to build a community of young researchers in the area of global economic affairs. The institute provides winners with intellectual, financial and administrative support to pursue focused programs of research in designated areas.

Miorcelli is also a faculty research fellow at the National Bureau of Economic Research and a faculty affiliate at the California Center for Population Research. She studies labor economics and the economics of innovation, with her research focusing primarily on the determinants of productivity and innovation in the 20th century.