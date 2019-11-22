Paul Weiss, distinguished professor of chemistry and biochemistry in the UCLA College, has been awarded the Nanometer-Scale Science and Technology Division 2019 Recognition Award from the American Vacuum Society.

Weiss was selected for the honor in recognition of his “seminal studies which have enabled a plethora of molecular-scale devices and for exceptional achievements in promoting and advancing nanoscience and technology both to the scientific community and to the public at large."

The award recognizes members of the Nanometer-Scale Science and Technology Division for outstanding scientific and technical contributions in science of fabrication, characterization and fundamental research employing nanometer-scale structures.

Weiss, also a distinguished professor of materials science and engineering in the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering, is a UC Presidential Chair. He leads an interdisciplinary research group focused on understanding and controlling chemistry, physics, biology and materials at the smallest scales.

Weiss is also a part of the California NanoSystems Institute at UCLA.