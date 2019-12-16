Yongjie Hu, assistant professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering in the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering, is a recipient of the 2019 Bergles-Rohsenow Young Investigator Award in heat transfer from the American Society of Mechanical Engineers.

The award recognizes engineers under 36 years old who are committed to pursuing research in heat transfer and who have made significant contributions to the field. Established by the ASME Heat Transfer Division in 2003, the Bergles-Rohsenow award was funded through the efforts of Arthur Bergles and Warren Rohsenow, two researchers well known for their accomplishments in heat transfer and for mentoring young researchers.

Hu has been recognized as an emerging leader in the interdisciplinary areas of thermal sciences, nanotechnology and advanced materials for his contributions to heat transfer in developing high thermal conductivity materials for thermal management of electronics and novel experimental metrologies for nanoscale thermal transport.

His research lab at UCLA combines experiments and theory-development to understand the fundamentals of transport phenomena and advanced materials for applications, including energy, electronics, micro and nano sensors, and quantum information. Prior to coming to UCLA, Hu was a Battelle postdoctoral fellow at M.I.T. and received his doctorate from Harvard University.

His research has been recognized with multiple honors, including the Alfred P. Sloan Research Fellowship, the National Science Foundation’s CAREER Award, and the U.S. Air Force Young Investigator Award.