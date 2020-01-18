Thomas Belin, professor of biostatistics in the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, has received the Long-Term Excellence Award from the Health Policy Statistics Section of the American Statistical Association.

Belin is the sole recipient of the award in 2020, which is given every other year and recognizes up to two statistical scientists for “significant contributions to health care policy and health services research” through mentoring and service that advance the association’s mission. Belin’s research focuses on causal inference and handling incomplete data, with wide-ranging applications in research into mental health and quality of life, including through health-services studies and large-scale public health surveys.

“Needless to say, I’m delighted to be in the company of so many heroes of mine,” said Belin, who is also vice chair of the Fielding School’s biostatistics department. His professional activity includes previous membership on the Census Advisory Committee and the Committee on Professional Ethics for the American Statistical Association and ongoing service as a technical advisor for the UCLA-based California Health Interview Survey since its inception in 2001.

“This is a wonderful new accolade for Professor Belin,” said Sudipto Banerjee, professor and chair of the biostatistics department. “He is an outstanding scientist, and advisor and mentor of our graduate students.”

Belin was elected a Fellow of the American Statistical Association in 2004. Other recognition includes the 2005 Gertrude M. Cox Award honoring “significant contributions to statistical practice,” the 2014 Team Science Award from the Association for Clinical and Translational Science, and being named the 2018 Lowell Reed Lecturer at the annual meeting of the American Public Health Association.