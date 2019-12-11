Need to unwind? The weekly Mindful Awareness Meditation will be held on Thursday, Dec. 19 at 12:30 to 1 p.m. at the Billy Wilder Theater at the Hammer Museum.

Meditation is meant to reduce stress, improve attention, boost the immune system, reduce emotional reactivity and promote a general sense of health and well-being. Participants will engage in the process of actively and openly observing their physical, mental and emotional experiences.

The event is free and first come, first served. Participants can choose to stay for five minutes or enjoy the entire 30-minute session led by Diana Winston and other instructors from the UCLA Mindful Awareness Research Center. No special clothing is required.