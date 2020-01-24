Mark your calendars and RSVP for the 2020 Small Business Resource Fair that will be held on Thursday, Feb. 6, in the John Wooden Center from 11 a.m. until 20 p.m. There will be a wide array of small business vendors available to discuss their products and services with campus customers.

This event’s outreach efforts have been expanded to address a broader range of products and services to cater to your departmental needs:

Biotech and lab

Food and party supplies

Printing and office supplies

Tech startups

Facilities and transportation

IT and electronics

Marketing

Professional service

The fair is a key outreach activity to promote commerce with small businesses at UCLA. The event also offers a chance for departments receiving federally funded contracts to fulfill their commitments for outreach to small businesses. All UCLA staff and faculty members can benefit from this event.

Please be sure to bring your BruinCard to allow for easier entry into the resource fair. Attendees are encouraged to bring business cards to participate in raffles.

Prize drawings will occur throughout the event and sample products will be given out from several vendors. Light refreshments will be available beginning at 11:30 a.m.

For more details, visit the UCLA Staff Assembly website, UCLA Purchasing website or contact Geno Mehalik at gmehalik@ashe.ucla.edu.