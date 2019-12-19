For UCLA employees, the 12-day closure includes four university-paid holidays (Dec. 24, 25 and 31, and Jan. 1) and four non-holidays (Dec. 23, 26, 27 and 30).

For information about using vacation days or compensatory time for those non-holidays, visit Campus Human Resources’ page about the closure or view the FAQ.

The annual winter closures make it possible for UCLA to lower energy consumption, carbon emissions and costs by reducing heating, cooling and ventilation to non-essential campus buildings. These services will, however, remain in effect at selected facilities during the break. Find information on plans for particular services here, and building-specific plans here. Employees are encouraged to help save energy: turn off and unplug all appliances and office equipment, such as computers, printers, desk lamps, phone chargers, fans, refrigerators and microwaves, and set thermostats to low or off, and turn off overhead lights.

The campus will maintain emergency response capabilities by UCLA police and other incident responders, and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center will be open. UCPD will offer safe-travel escorts from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.

The Luskin Conference Center and Plateia restaurant will be closed to guests beginning Dec. 22 and reopen Jan. 2. In addition, the UCLA Guest House is closed to guests beginning Dec. 15 and will reopen Jan. 2.

Parking at campus pay stations (excluding medical parking areas and event/basketball parking) will be free from Dec. 21 to Jan. 1, 2020. Parking kiosks serving the medical area parking facilities will be in operation on Dec. 23, 26, 27 and 30 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. All other kiosks will be closed during winter closure and will reopen at their standard times on Jan. 2. Parking structures will be open to serve permit holders, with the exception of Luskin Conference Center parking, which will be available only to permit holders for that specific area. The Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center cashiering lobby will be open 24 hours/day throughout the closure.

The Central Ticket Office telephone lines will be staffed from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 27, but the service windows will be closed during the campus break. On event days, the venue box office windows will be staffed 60 minutes prior to the beginning of the event.

If you have further questions about your department’s holiday-closure plans, contact your supervisor. For additional queries, please contact Anthony Solana in Campus Human Resources at asolana@chr.ucla.edu or Jane Miller in Health Sciences Human Resources at janemiller@mednet.ucla.edu.