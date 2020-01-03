Songwu Lu and Carlo Zaniolo, professors of computer science in the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering, have been elected as fellows of the Association for Computing Machinery, the world’s largest educational and scientific society for computing fields. The honor celebrates exceptional contributions by leading practitioners.

Lu, was elected for “helping create a more resilient and performant cellular network.”

Zaniolo, who holds the Norman E. Friedmann Chair in Knowledge Sciences, was elected for “contributions to the theory and practice of data and knowledge-base systems.”

The 2019 class of 58 fellows will be formally recognized in June at the society’s annual awards banquet, to be held in San Francisco.