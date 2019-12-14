UCLA math professors Peter Petersen and Romyar Sharifi have been named 2020 Fellows of the American Mathematical Society.

Petersen focuses his research on various aspects of Riemannian geometry. He has previously been awarded the National Science Foundation Young Investigator Award and NSF division of mathematical sciences grants. Petersen is also a recipient of the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation Award.

Sharifi’s research interests include algebraic number theory. He is a past recipient of the Simons Fellowship in Mathematics and numerous grants from the National Science foundation, including the NSF Focused Research Group Award.

Founded in 1888, the American Mathematical Society serves to advance research and connect the diverse global mathematical community through publications, meetings, conferences, advocacy and awareness programs. Its fellows program recognizes members who have made outstanding contributions to the creation, exposition, advancement, communication and utilization of mathematics.