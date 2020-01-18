Hosea Nelson, assistant professor of chemistry and biochemistry in the UCLA College, has been awarded the 2020 Bristol-Myers Squibb unrestricted grant in synthetic organic chemistry.

The award, which is for $150,000 over two years, is bestowed annually by researchers at the pharmaceutical company, in consultation with leading organic chemists in academia. It recognizes faculty in the early stages of their careers who have made a fundamental contribution to organic synthesis.

Nelson’s research program focuses on the development of enabling technologies for chemical synthesis and biology