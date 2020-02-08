Sanjay Subrahmanyam, distinguished professor of history, has been awarded the International Prize of History by the International Committee of Historical Sciences.

Subrahmanyam, the Irving and Jean Stone Endowed Professor of Social Sciences, served as the founding director of UCLA's Center for India and South Asia from 2005 to 2011. His scholarship centers around medieval and early modern South Asian and Indian Ocean history, the history of European expansion and the comparative history of early modern empires. Subrahmanyam’s awards include the John Simon Guggenheim Fellowship, the Infosys Humanities Prize and the Dan David Prize for History.

The award will be presented at the 23rd Congress of the the International Committee of Historical Science’s ceremony in Poznań, Poland, in August. This prize, now in its third edition, honors a historian who has distinguished themselves in the field of history through their works, publications or teaching and has significantly contributed to the development of historical knowledge. Subrahmanyam is being recognized for his contributions to the progress of historical research and the dialogue between cultures, opening new perspectives and training generations of scholars.