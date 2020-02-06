On Feb. 14, the UCLA Meyer and Renee Luskin Conference Center’s Plateia restaurant and lounge will celebrate Valentine’s Day with a special three-course menu. Guests have their choice of appetizers, entrées and desserts. Each meal will be paired with a complimentary glass of Prosecco.

Recipes feature locally grown, in-season vegetables, including roasted tri-color cauliflower and blanched green asparagus and wild mushrooms starters; and choice of entrees, including chestnut triangoli stuffed with sautéed shrimp, celery root and apple; or braised short ribs with roasted winter vegetables.

Guests may also choose the chocolate Nemesis cake or pistachio panna cotta to end their meals.

“On special occasions like this we want people to spoil themselves,” said Jason Tingley, Plateia’s executive chef.

In addition, music will be played throughout the evening on the grand piano in the lounge. The musical accopaniement is part of the Luskin Conference Center’s Student Music Series, which features some of UCLA’s talented student pianists.

Plateia is currently reserving tables for the Valentine’s Day special. The cost is $75 per person.