UCLA gets a $10-million gift to revamp the Freud Playhouse | Los Angeles Times

The UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television said Tuesday it has received a $10 million commitment for the renovation of the 57-year-old Ralph Freud Playhouse. The commitment comes from actress-producer and UCLA alumna Elizabeth Reiko Kubota Whitney and her husband, investor Kenneth C. Whitney, and the facility will be renamed the Whitney Family Theater in the Freud Playhouse. The venue will close in July 2022 for construction and is aiming to reopen in 2024.

Pensacola gunman got around ban on foreigners buying guns | Associated Press

“It seems every day we find a new loophole,” said Adam Winkler, a professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, School of Law and an expert on gun laws and politics…. UCLA’s Winkler said these cases, underscored by the Pensacola attack, expose failings in American gun laws. “Terrorists see our lax gun laws as an opening for terrorist attacks, that they don’t need to use bombs, they don’t need to commit suicide and blow themselves up. All they need to do is come to America and have easy access to guns,” he said.

When it pays to smoke with the boss | Marketplace

The old boys’ club is alive and well in corporate settings, according to a new paper from the National Bureau of Economic Research. Scholars from Harvard and UCLA found that men at an anonymous financial firm were promoted faster when they were transferred to male bosses. The effect was even more pronounced when the employee and boss were both smokers.

Bike sharing company Wheels offers shareable helmet to cut injuries | Reuters

Wheels cited in its blog post a recent UCLA study that found head injuries sustained by riders who were not wearing helmets were the most common injuries among 249 people admitted to emergency rooms after electric scooter accidents in California.

More gun cases waiting in high court wings if NY dispute flops | Bloomberg

It “seems likely the Court will take up another Second Amendment case next term, regardless of what happens” in the current case on a repealed New York City gun control law, said Second Amendment scholar Adam Winkler of the University of California, Los Angeles.

“Thyroid cancer is an abnormal growth of thyroid cells that has the potential to spread to other parts of the body,” says Dr. Kyle Zanocco, an endocrine surgeon and assistant professor of surgery at UCLA Health. Thyroid cancer occurs when thyroid cells — which make up the butterfly-shaped gland that sits below your voice box — acquire genetic mutations that lead to an uncontrolled growth, says Dr. Zanocco.

Brief visit to severely polluted city can up biomarkers of heart disease | Reuters

To see whether even a short shift from a less-polluted environment to a more-polluted one would affect so-called biomarkers that are known to be involved in heart disease, the researchers took advantage of a study-abroad summer program run by the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and the University of Peking in Beijing… By the six-week mark in Beijing, air particulate matter had already had a significant effect on students’ biomarkers and the pathways involved in atherosclerosis and development of heart disease had been “activated,” Dr. Jesus Araujo, a cardiologist at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and the study’s senior author, told Reuters Health.

Matt Barreto, a political scientist at UCLA and co-founder of Latino Decisions, the national polling and research firm, said that Sanders’ policy and rhetoric around education, in particular, was resonating with Latino voters. “The way he talks about education and college matches the sort of ‘American dream’ experience that a lot of first and second generation immigrant families think about,” Barreto said, adding that, to many in the community, opening doors to higher education means “opportunity and access to social mobility.”

Cities have tools to discourage these kinds of uses, like the vacancy taxes recently implemented in Oakland and Vancouver, as well as “flipping” taxes and real estate transfer taxes. These policies tend to have broad support from housing advocates of all stripes, including Shane Philips, a housing researcher at UCLA’s Lewis Center for Regional Policy Studies, who was critical of “Who’s Buying Los Angeles?” on Twitter. “I just don’t want the conversation to be, ‘If we enact vacancy taxes, suddenly housing will be affordable,’” he said, pointing to Oakland as a case in point.

See the strong storm approaching the Bay Area from space | San Francisco Chronicle

UCLA climatologist Daniel Swain shared one of the satellite images on Twitter. He noted, “Another amazing GOES-17 view depicting a strong cold front and deep convective cold pool rapidly approaching the northern California coast. There’s currently quite a bit of lightning activity in the post-frontal airmass (at least by CA standards).”

Residents voice opposition and support for H.B. desalination plant at regional water board hearing | Daily Pilot

A UCLA study published in April said water from the Poseidon plant could double or triple the cost for ratepayers.

3D-printed bunny contains DNA instructions to make a copy of itself | New Scientist

“You can imagine a system where everything is tagged with small bits of useful information,” says Sriram Kosuri at the University of California, Los Angeles. “What’s cool about this work is that they show that is doable today, and it seems pretty reliable,” says Kosuri.

Recession fears are real in California and nation in 2020, key economic report says | Sacramento Bee

Authors of the UCLA Anderson Report put it this way: The state economy is slowing, but it is slowing less than analyses indicated three months ago. And, California appears to be doing better economically that the nation as a whole, which is seeing a slightly more noticeable economic slowdown heading into 2020… “Since national economic growth is slowing at a slower rate than the forecast three months ago, the California forecast is now slightly stronger than predicted last September,” UCLA Anderson Forecast Director Jerry Nickelsburg wrote. (UCLA’s Edward Leamer is also quoted.) (Also: Los Angeles Magazine, KCRW-FM)

Ace Hotel sells for $117 million | Los Angeles Downtown News

The Theatre at Ace Hotel, in the 1,600-seat former United Artists Theatre, regularly attracts major musical artists and film screenings, and is the home for UCLA’s Center for the Art of Performance’s Downtown Los Angeles programming. CAP UCLA’s programming runs from fall-spring, with upcoming shows including Latin Grammy winner Buika in January and Phillip Glass and Jerry Quickley’s show Whistleblower in March.

According to a preliminary analysis carried out by researcher Janey Rountree of the California Policy Lab at UCLA, about 2,800 households have enrolled in prevention programs funded by Measure H, a sales tax increase passed by Los Angeles voters in 2017. Her analysis found that some of those households did not receive financial aid. Instead, a case manager tried to help them resolve their crisis without funds. But Rountree found those who did receive financial aid were much less likely to end up homeless a year later.

Philadelphia’s racist past and bad policy made Kensington’s Puerto Rican community extra vulnerable to violence | Philadelphia Inquirer Opinion

A new innovative study led by renowned anthropologist Philippe Bourgois, a professor at the University of California at Los Angeles, and Joseph Friedman, an MD/PhD student at UCLA, reveals that the answer to that question has to do both with Philadelphia’s racist past and bad policy in the present. It also shows that poverty alone cannot explain the violence in Kensington. Instead, we need to understand the forces that make the narcotics market so lucrative and dangerous: prohibition and lack of legal economic opportunity.

“If you experience shortness of breath resulting in inability to walk or speak in full sentences, or you can’t swallow, this is certainly considered to be a medical emergency,” says Kathryn Melamed, MD, a pulmonary and critical care physician at UCLA Medical Center in Santa Monica, California, and assistant clinical instructor at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. “Also, shortness of breath that’s accompanied by dizziness, rapid heartbeat, or fever should prompt a patient to seek urgent medical attention.”

These dogs and their owners are part of UCLA’s People-Animal Connection, the hospital’s animals assisted therapy program. They’re not just here for the holidays; they visit patients year-round.

Teens with obesity may have brain damage that produces poor eating habits | Healthline

“When functioning properly, leptin is a satiety hormone, meaning that our fat cells will produce leptin so that we don’t feel as hungry and eat less. In a perfect world, the more fat we have, the more leptin we would create and the less we would eat, leading us to lose weight,” Dana Hunnes, PhD, MPH, a senior dietitian at the University of California Los Angeles Medical Center, told Healthline.

Similar problems linger for localized datasets — UCLA’s AskCHIS tool uses data from the California Health Interview Survey, but only on county-wide or region-wide bases. The newest neighborhood-level data from CHIS is, at this point, three years old, collected in 2016.

On an industrial back street in the construction-heavy Hayden Tract area in Culver City, California, behind the PLATFORM lifestyle shops and next door to Jordan Kahn’s Destroyer Café, UCLA is making life better for its art students. The recently completed UCLA Margo Leavin Graduate Art Studios is a massive concrete and wooden warehouse campus that enhaces the progressive artistic renaissance of the area.

West Basin moves proposed desal facility forward despite growing public opposition | Culver City Observer