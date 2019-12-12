UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

Stunt work took her from UCLA gymnast to ‘Watchmen’ hero | Los Angeles Times

After a decorated gymnastics career at UCLA, [Sadiqua] Bynum, a three-time All-American, has jumped into the Hollywood stunt world and works as a double for Regina King in HBO’s “Watchmen.” The 26-year-old is one of the youngest and most successful black stuntwomen in an industry that is just beginning to experience the trickle-down effect of efforts to increase diversity in all of Hollywood. Being a stuntwoman, she says, is the perfect job. “I’m constantly thinking that I have the ability ... to bring a different element to film and bring the skills that I have and make them bigger.”

“Show business is about making money,” said [Darnell Hunt]. “We are able to see that diversity sells … if you are inclusive you stand to make money.” … In UCLA’s 2019 Hollywood Diversity Report, they evaluated 200 top-grossing films from 2019. The report said that there has been progress for people of color and women, but they still remain mostly underrepresented…. “The reason we look at [awards] because they actually, we theorize, dictate how things operate in the industry,” said Hunt. “To win an Oscar is that you have been affirmed by your peers. Networks and studios want to be part of that prestige. It shapes who wants to be affiliated with you. It does mean something.”

Mathematician Terence Tao proves huge result on ‘dangerous’ problem | Quanta magazine

Earlier this year one of the top mathematicians in the world dared to confront the problem — and came away with one of the most significant results on the Collatz conjecture in decades. On September 8, Terence Tao posted a proof showing that — at the very least — the Collatz conjecture is “almost” true for “almost” all numbers. While Tao’s result is not a full proof of the conjecture, it is a major advance on a problem that doesn’t give up its secrets easily. “I wasn’t expecting to solve this problem completely,” said Tao, a mathematician at the University of California, Los Angeles. “But what I did was more than I expected.”

Scientists scramble to collect data after Ridgecrest earthquakes | Eos

Scientists traveled to Ridgecrest armed with more than just seismometers: They also came ready to collect geological and geodetic data. Scott Brandenberg, a geotechnical engineer at the University of California, Los Angeles, arrived in Ridgecrest around 3:00 p.m. local time on 5 July. (He experienced the magnitude 7.1 earthquake that evening from the parking lot of Ridgecrest’s Super 8 hotel.) Brandenberg had come as part of Geotechnical Extreme Events Reconnaissance (GEER), a volunteer organization of geotechnical engineers, engineering geologists, and Earth scientists that, since the 1980s, has been conducting geotechnical engineering reconnaissance after disasters. The point of GEER is to provide coordination, said Brandenberg, because there’s the risk of having “a whole bunch of disjointed efforts” after an earthquake.

X chromosome study in mice hints at why women get more autoimmune issues | Science Alert

Based on their work in mouse models, researchers from the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) now think this extra X chromosome females get from the father brings a significant contribution to autoimmune issues.

Exxon Mobil scores big win in climate trial, but more battles loom | U.S. News & World Report

Ann Carlson, an environmental law professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, says the case will have “virtually no effect” on other climate lawsuits. “This is a very specific set of facts under a very specific state statute that is unique to the state of New York,” Carlson, who has done pro bono consulting for some plaintiffs in climate cases, said in an email. “As the judge made clear in his ruling, this is a securities case, not a case about Exxon’s contribution to climate change.” (Also: Axios)

E. coli outbreak linked to Fresh Express salad kits | CBS News

“Pre-washed is good but it’s not always good enough. At every stage along the way we need to have testing to know that in fact we have an entirely safe food,” said UCLA professor Dr. Jonathan Fielding. (Also: CBS “This Morning”)

Republicans don’t really have a choice about supporting Trump in the impeachment process | Los Angeles Times Opinion

(Commentary written by UCLA’s Robert Stern) Republicans understandably don’t want to commit political suicide, either for themselves or for their party. Nearly all political observers acknowledge that a Republican who votes for impeachment would be inviting a primary challenge from a candidate who will defend Trump 100%. The latest polls show 94% of Republicans support the president and are against impeachment. It is also likely that Trump would campaign for any challenger who takes on a Republican incumbent voting for impeachment.

Californians without health insurance will pay a penalty — or not | California Healthline

Gerald Kominski, a senior fellow at the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research, says the 8.24% threshold to qualify for the affordability exemption is too high and pushes many middle-class families to pay a penalty even when they are hard-pressed to buy insurance.

California needs a bolder electric-truck standard | San Francisco Chronicle Opinion

Costs are also competitive. Leading researchers at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, the UCLA Luskin Center for Innovation and the Air Resources Board have concluded that electric trucks already have equal or lower total cost of ownership — an estimate that includes purchase, maintenance and operating costs — compared with diesel trucks.

Nearly half of Americans are lonely, according to a survey of 20,000 people across America by Cigna, which used the well-regarded UCLA Loneliness Scale to measure responses…. Indeed, Steve Cole, the director of the Social Genomics Core Laboratory at the University of California, Los Angeles told the NIA that “loneliness acts as a fertilizer for other diseases.”

OCTA considers changing 5 Orange County freeways from carpool lanes to tolled lanes | Orange County Register

Turning carpool lanes into toll lanes would help unclog the flow of traffic, including for the rest of the freeway because drivers willing to pay for access would be getting out of the general-purpose lanes, said Martin Wachs, a professor emeritus of urban planning at UCLA. “In every case, the facility is carrying more people than it would have had the lane either been not tolled at all, or remained a high-occupancy vehicle lane alone.”

Panelist Brad Rowe, a UCLA criminal justice and drug policy scholar, said the lottery system is “probably the most democratic.” … From a public health standpoint, the persistence of the illicit business keeps people trapped in situations that cause all kinds of harm, said panelist Tim Fong, a clinical psychiatrist at the UCLA Cannabis Research Initiative clinical psychiatrist. “The illicit market, the unregulated market, is not good for anybody — physically, mentally, socially — at all,” Fong said.

