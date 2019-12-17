UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

L.A. County to use data-driven research models to prevent homelessness | City News Service

“Predictive modeling can help ensure that homelessness prevention services are getting to the right people, at the right time, before they’re in a full-blown crisis,” said Janey Rountree, executive director of the California Policy Lab at UCLA.

The UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music has renovated the 133-seat theater in the Schoenberg Music Building thanks to a $3 million gift from the Herb Alpert Foundation. The theater was renamed Lani Hall, in honor of Alpert’s wife, the singer Lani Hall…. “Herb and Lani’s gift is an inspiring example of what we accomplish when visionary philanthropists partner with a public university such as UCLA,” said Eileen Strempel, dean of the school of music. “We are grateful for their generosity, which has transformed this theater into an incredible resource for our students, school and community — a timely asset that amplifies our growing global jazz program and supports the work of all our students and performers.”

Many Californians say they still can’t afford health insurance, but will 2020 reforms provide relief? | Southern California News Group

The new data show the share of people in the state who say cost is their main reason for being uninsured inched upward for the third consecutive year in 2018, according to UCLA’s California Health Interview Survey.

Why people pretend to talk as their pets | The Atlantic

Modeling both sides of a conversation for babies could also be a way of teaching them how conversation works. “Across the world’s communities, caregivers ventriloquate for babies, but they do so in different ways,” Elinor Ochs, a linguistic anthropologist at UCLA, told me in an email. “In some households, caregivers try to interpret the individual intentions of the infant … In other households, caregivers produce an utterance for infants [that] they should be saying in a particular situation … In both cases, infants come to understand how to think, feel, and act through caregivers’ ventriloquations. Ventriloquating is one path to culture.”

FDA says Boston Scientific’s new single-use medical scope a step forward in safety | Minneapolis Star Tribune

Dr. V. Raman Muthusamy, medical director for endoscopy at UCLA Health and lead author of a positive early study of the Exalt scope, noted that the costs of ERCP procedures will rise no matter what happens. Traditional scopes are becoming more costly to maintain because of enhanced cleaning requirements and new single-use components for durable scopes. At least early on, Muthusamy said patients with compromised immune systems or those already colonized with multi-drug resistant infections might be particularly good candidates for a single-use device. “I think this really represents a milestone in endoscopy,” he said, citing past milestones like the move to flexible scopes, and the evolution to scopes with high-definition displays. “There is potential to go from reusable devices to high-quality single-use devices. I think, in that sense, it represents an important step forward.”

Claims of on-set misconduct can create a social media firestorm | Los Angeles Times

“When a network is overly invested in one character, one bright star, whether it’s the star of the show or the executive producer or the president of the company, the ability to constrain their behavior and bring it into accord with what we think are workplace norms is always going to be counterbalanced with ‘but we need him’ or ‘he’s the center of the project,’” said Kimberlé Crenshaw, a professor of law at UCLA and Columbia University.

“Hubble gives us the best upper limit of the size of comet Borisov’s nucleus, which is the really important part of the comet,” David Jewitt, a University of California, Los Angeles, professor of planetary science and astronomy, whose team analyzed and interpreted the data from these new Hubble images, said in the NASA statement. (Also: Space Daily, Asia Pacific Daily, Independent [UK])

Star Wars’ last big battle is how to keep the ending of The Rise of Skywalker a secret | The Times (U.K.)

“It tied everything together,” says Jonathan Kuntz, a film historian at the UCLA School of Theatre, Film and Television. “It had a Shakespearean element. It said this is serious, not just people having battles with light sabres. There’s plot machinations and family drama.”

The future is now as maverick indie Strand Releasing turns 30 | Los Angeles Times

Following stops at New York’s MoMa and the Bay Area’s SFMOMA, “30/30 Vision” comes home to Los Angeles on Friday, hosted by the UCLA Film & Television Archive for the celebration’s culmination. Ranging from the observational to the irreverent, each visual confection, no longer than a couple of minutes, serves as a reflection of the artists’ stylistic identity in bite-size manifestations, while collectively functioning as a sampler of the varied genres and sensibilities that have characterized Hu and Gerrans’ business.

Three UCLA Hammer Museum shows among the best art exhibitions of 2019 | Los Angeles Times

Contemporary art and solo retrospectives again dominated the schedules of Southern California’s art museums, punctuated by a few outstanding historical surveys. Here are 10 unusually memorable museum exhibitions, plus some honorable mentions, from the year now ending, arranged in chronological order of their openings.

Poor moms struggle with prenatal care in some states | Modern Healthcare

“(We should be concerned about) the enormous public health impact of low birthweight and both the short-term and long-term impacts on morbidity and the Medicaid program itself,” said Dr. Peter Szilagyi, professor of pediatrics and executive vice-chair of the Department of Pediatrics at the Mattel Children’s Hospital at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Californians without health insurance will pay a penalty — or not | Kaiser Health News

Gerald Kominski, a senior fellow at the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research, says the 8.24% threshold to qualify for the affordability exemption is too high and pushes many middle-class families to pay a penalty even when they are hard-pressed to buy insurance.

Mystery of Easter Island’s Moai is finally solved | Daily Mail (U.K.)

In a five-year study of two Moai monuments at the centre of Rano Raruko, experts at UCLA found that the carving process itself, which took place in during the 13th–16th centuries, turned the quarry into an agricultural oasis… Two Moai that remained in the quarry were excavated as part of a five-year project by UCLA researcher Jo Anne Van Tilburg, director of the Easter Island Statue Project on Rapa Nui. (Also: Phys.org, Archaeology News Network, Popular Mechanics)

That short time commitment was a huge part of their appeal. Other antibiotics may require multiple doses a day for 10 or 14 days at a time, Tara Vijayan, M.D., assistant clinical professor in the Division of Infectious Diseases at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, tells SELF. “The Z-Pack was a nice defined course and relatively short,” she says. “It made people feel like they can do this; they can complete their course and they’ll be done with it.”

Bi, pan, queer people need the Equality Act’s protections | Los Angeles Blade Commentary

People are often surprised to learn that bisexual people make up the single largest — and fastest-growing — group within the LGBTQ+ community. However, according to UCLA’s Williams Institute and the HRC Foundation’s research, about 50% of people who identify as gay, lesbian or bisexual, identify as bisexual.

(Column written by UCLA’s Nina Shapiro) Probably the most storied food to help rid us of viruses in real time, not just in lab time, has been chicken soup. Most of us who grew up with chicken soup to treat colds and coughs probably never thought about its contents being studied in a lab.

The community guide — a national health success story | American Journal of Public Health

(Column written by UCLA’s Jonathan Fielding) The US Guide to Community Preventive Services (the Community Guide) was created to reduce the confusion and highlight effective options based on the highest quality scientific evidence. For each intervention, the evidence base is rigorously assessed by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Community Guide staff employing methods developed collaboratively with the Community Preventive Services Task Force (CPSTF). This expert group was established in 1996 to help decision makers select evidence-based interventions that improve health and safety and prevent disease.

“It doesn’t come on as fast, you know, with fever and chills. But what we were surprised with in the study we did is how long it lasted,” said UCLA’s Dr. James Cherry.

“Slowly but surely our colleagues throughout the health fields have started to recognize that these treatment models may have something very positive and very unique to offer,” said UCLA’s Charles Grob.