The push to get Native American students to SoCal colleges | LAist

Currently, there are three tribal liaisons among Cal State's 23 campuses, with a fourth coming soon. Other universities outside the Cal State system, like UCLA, also employ tribal liaisons…. “We’ve been here for thousands of years,” said fourth-year UCLA student Daniel Streamer, who grew up on the Los Coyotes Indian Reservation in San Diego County. “We’ve just wanted to stay here and live the life we’ve been given. This is essentially why I’m going to school, not necessarily go further in this United States society. But just to know I have protection for my community and myself.”

“We were able to show with the Hollywood Diversity Report, which does look at the relationship between diversity and the bottom line, is that diversity does, in fact, sell. And it's okay to use the fact that if you're inclusive at the end the day you stand to make more money... In other words, one way of thinking about that is [in terms of] a more inclusive work environment, because we're talking about work spaces that were very hostile to women and people of color. Making them kinder and more inclusive actually serves other goals that, before this time, were associated with being ruthless, cutthroat, not caring about these things.

The geometry of impeachment in the nation’s capital | Washington Post Perspective

(Commentary written by UCLA’s Amir Alexander) The constitutional right triangle at the heart of Washington is symmetrical, even beautiful, just as Madison would have hoped. But it is also strong. For the sides of a triangle hold each other tightly in place, its corners locked in an immovable relationship to each other. In this geometric construction, Congress and the president, positioned in the corners, are bound to each other yet unable to infringe on the other’s position. The branches of the government push against each other in a dynamic and irresolvable tension, yet join to form a balanced and harmonious whole. And all of it is founded on the perfect order of geometry.

100 hospitals and health systems with great neurosurgery and spine programs | Becker’s Hospital Review

UCLA Medical Center (Los Angeles). The organizations featured on this year’s list have extensive neurosurgery and spine programs, providing treatment and cutting edge research into brain and spine disorders. Many hospitals and health systems featured have earned top honors for medical excellence, outcomes and patient experience in their spine and brain surgery departments.

That’s what led researchers with the California Policy Lab at UCLA to develop a new predictive model that aims to pick up on the risk patterns that human service providers can’t always see on their own. Researchers say local governments stand to save money in the long run if small amounts of short-term help can successfully keep people out of shelters and off the streets. “What we’re really trying to do is to get to more people sooner, with a less expensive intervention that changes the course of their life,” said Janey Rountree, executive director of the California Policy Lab at UCLA.

Why your brain needs exercise | Scientific American

With Herman Pontzer of Duke University and Brian Wood of the University of California, Los Angeles, we have shown that because of the long distances traversed in search of food, hunting and gathering involves much more aerobic activity than seen in other apes.

This is a great strategy for improving your relationship with alcohol, says Keith Heinzerling, MD, MPH, internist and addiction medicine specialist at Providence Saint John’s Health Center and the medical director of the UCLA Center for Behavioral and Addiction Medicine. “Doing a ‘trial quit’ for a short period of time is easier for many people than going straight to total abstinence,” he says. “Taking time away from drinking, even just for a few weeks, gives you a fresh perspective and the opportunity to break bad habits you may have with alcohol. … People don’t understand that you don’t have to be ‘an alcoholic’ for it to cause issues in your life and health.”

Is California state government prepared for a recession? | Southern California News Group Opinion

The UCLA Anderson Forecast, released earlier this month, is slightly more optimistic than the one it released last quarter. “Since national economic growth is slowing at a slower rate than the forecast three months ago, the California forecast is now slightly stronger than predicted last September,” according to the center’s director. But, as the group noted, “‘slowing at a slower rate’ is still slowing.”

Tim Sablik, an economist with the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, wrote in a recent Richmond Fed magazine article how Sebastian Edwards of the University of California at Los Angeles argues MMT had been tried in various Latin American counties with disastrous results.

L.A. should ask its homeless population what would be better than sleeping on the streets | Los Angeles Times Opinion

(Commentary written by UCLA’s Gary Blasi) We already know from decades of experience and studies that, if given a choice, nearly all homeless people prefer and will accept housing of even the most minimal sort. But Los Angeles is very far from being able to provide that option to more than a small fraction of those now on the streets. While we struggle to provide cheaper housing and the means to afford it, there is only a range of second-best options, the details of which can matter greatly.

Here’s how to rein in your kids’ expectations this holiday season | NBC News Column

Similarly, Yalda T. Uhls, founder and executive director of the UCLA Center for Scholars and Storytellers, and author of “Media Moms and Digital Dads,” says if your kids have built up a lot of expectations around the holidays, it can help to take a step back and look at your holiday “stuff” before tackling theirs. “A child can tell if a parent feels shame or guilt around not having material things, so checking your own feelings and making sure you are OK with this is essential to helping your child’s own feelings and expectations,” she says.

It’s time to declutter and reduce your sensory overload | Psychology Today Column

Declutter your space. In a study conducted by UCLA’s Center on Everyday Lives and Families researchers examined 32 California families and found that clutter had a strong impact on their mood and self-esteem. They determined there is a link between high cortisol levels in women and a cluttered household. The same was not true of men.

Researchers at UCLA have developed a model that looks at the 2 million people currently receiving county services. It creates a list of those at high risk of losing their housing. The researchers say their model accurately predicts who will become homeless, nearly half the time.

“Fifty years ago, only 50 percent of the kidneys lasted for one year. So you took a big gamble back then,” said UCLA’s Dr. Albin Gritch. (UCLA’s Dr. Gabriel Danovitch is also interviewed.)

“The vast majority of men and women who use cannabis in an adult fashion, in a reasonable manner, and who obtain cannabis from a regulated and legal dispensary — those risks are fairly low,” said UCLA’s Timothy Fong.

Saliva test shows promise for earlier and easier detection of mouth and throat cancer | Science Daily

“The saliva exosome liquid biopsy is an effective early detection and risk assessment approach for OPC,” said co-lead investigator David T.W. Wong, DMD, DMSc, of the Center for Oral/Head and Neck Oncology Research, School of Dentistry at the University of California Los Angeles, CA, USA. “The acoustofluidic separation technique provides a fast, biocompatible, high-yield, high-purity, label-free method for exosome isolation from saliva.” According to the researchers, this technology can also be used to analyze other biofluids such as blood, urine, and plasma.

Would free Metro fares get cars off the road in LA? | Curbed Los Angeles

Teo Wickland, a PhD student in urban planning at UCLA, researched the concept of free fares while working on the California Statewide Transit Strategic Plan. He says that eliminating rider charges could improve service on its own, particularly on buses, where the boarding process is slowed every time a rider struggles to find their TAP card, or reaches into their pocket to come up with exact change.

