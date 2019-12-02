UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

More than 400 UCLA medical school students get a free education thanks to major donation | Los Angeles Times

The UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine announced Monday that the DreamWorks co-founder, who gave the school $100 million in 2012, has donated an additional $46 million to continue to fund merit-based scholarships so medical students do not have to take on weighty loads of debt. His UCLA donations total nearly half a billion dollars in the last two decades, much of it to the medical school. The scholarships cover tuition and expenses, and students are told of the award when accepted to the medical school…. “The Geffen Scholars program is life-altering for our students and their future patients,” Dr. Kelsey Martin, dean of the Geffen School of Medicine, said in a news release. “Mr. Geffen’s generosity has remarkable ripple effects.” (UCLA’s John Mazziotta also mentioned)

A 100-year-old UCLA teacher is still developing winners | Los Angeles Daily News Column

Long after your peers have retired or passed on, you’re still working five days a week – 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. — offering over six decades of on-the-ground knowledge to graduate students looking to make education a career. A bother? No way. An inspiration? Absolutely. “I get a smile on my face every time I see John walking the halls,” says professor John Rodgers. “He just lights up the place, and is a role model for all of us.”

As Supreme Court decision looms, undocumented Asians say they must speak up or risk losing DACA | Los Angeles Times

Experts say Asian and Pacific Islander recipients of DACA are often overlooked despite there being over 1.7 million undocumented members of this group in the country, according to May Sudhinaraset, assistant professor in community health sciences in the School of Public Health at UCLA. So-called APIs are the fastest-growing immigrant population in the nation, and in California, represent one out of five immigrants without legal papers. “Many are even unaware that APIs can also be undocumented,” Sudhinaraset said. She said research shows that among Asian and Pacific Islanders, there’s little benefit from being open about one’s undocumented status — but a high chance of being exploited or looked down on.

A turkey on the table and an elephant in the room | Washington Post

For plenty of families, Trump’s election stretched the skin of that balloon even tighter than usual. M. Keith Chen, a professor of economics at the University of California at Los Angeles, calls this “The Thanksgiving Effect.” After he endured a contentious family holiday in 2016, Chen says, he and Ryne Rohla, a doctoral student at Washington State University, decided to use the holiday “as a lens to try and understand the degree to which political polarization was degrading close family ties.” … Chen says they’ll be watching Americans again this year, to see where we go, where we stay, how soon we leave. “But what we’re really focusing on now, in a somewhat terrified fashion,” he says, “is preparing to examine what happens next Thanksgiving.”

Supreme Court to hear arguments in major Second Amendment case | U.S. News & World Report

The court’s decision to move forward with the case — a choice it made without explanation — may indicate that it’s prepared to make broader determinations about the Second Amendment, [UCLA’s Adam] Winkler says. “The Supreme Court said over 200 years ago that the court will not issue an advisory opinion — opinions on hypothetical legislation. The provisions at issue in the current Supreme Court case are purely hypothetical at this point, and the court would be issuing an advisory,” Winkler says.

“For the past 15 years, the SPORE grant has played a pivotal role in bringing a sense of cohesiveness to our program,” Robert E. Reiter, MD, director of UCLA’s prostate cancer program and principal investigator of the grant, said in a press release. “It funds projects that include researchers and scientists from diverse disciplines and backgrounds all around campus — such as chemistry, nanotechnology, radiology, pathology and stem cell biology — to help accelerate our goal of combating prostate cancer.”

Santa Fe man finds solace in maintaining stretch of Santa Fe River | Santa Fe New Mexican

Melissa Savage, a retired forest ecologist from the University of California, Los Angeles, said some invasive species can have a “neutral or beneficial influence on ecosystems” and play a role in providing “a pleasant and shady canopy.” She also said “a well-vegetated Santa Fe River does provide a good corridor for birds” and that clearing away too much brush can impact that.

Marco Iacoboni, a professor of psychiatry at University of California Los Angeles, speculates that these systems have the potential to spread violent behavior: “the mirror mechanism in the brain also suggests that we are automatically influenced by what we perceive, thus proposing a plausible neurobiological mechanism for contagion of violent behavior.”

UCLA professor Ron Avi Astor, an authority on school violence, talks about the need to go beyond safety measures — such as installing metal detectors — to focus on school climate and social-emotional learning in schools. (Approx. 12:58 mark)

Construction workers fight for payment of stolen wages | La Opinión

According to a report from the UCLA Labor Center, workers in Los Angeles lose $26.2 million in stolen wages every week. (Translated from Spanish)

“With valley fever, the research we’re partnering with the National Institutes of Health, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and partners at UCLA enhances research and maybe develops better treatments and maybe even a cure ... working with elected officials provides funding,” [said Kern Medical Center’s Russell Judd].

CBT intervention adapted for autism proves efficacious | Healio