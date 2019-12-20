UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

UCLA In the News resumes in January.

While Larry Nassar victims wait, lawyers cash in on USA Gymnastics bankruptcy | Washington Post

While federal judges can reject fees in bankruptcy cases, according to UCLA expert [Lynn] LoPucki, it rarely happens. “Fees are approved something like 98.7 percent of the time,” LoPucki said.

Inside the battle for Britney Spears | Los Angeles magazine

“The Guardians,” a wrenching 2018 documentary by filmmaker Billie Mintz about widespread probate abuse, was screened recently at UCLA Law School as part of a conference on conservatorship and guardianship abuse. The discussion afterward went beyond how probate pirates across the country are raiding high-net-worth people like Britney. The worst abuses are now occurring in cities where professional conservators are targeting the elderly who reside in gentrifying neighborhoods, working hand in hand with realtors, developers, and sometimes members of feuding families to gain legal control. They can then remove the old folks from their homes — often against their will — institutionalize them, and rapidly acquire and flip aging housing stock.

Because it’s not possible to predict in advance which will be the most helpful for a particular person, Dr. Elizabeth Volkmann encourages patients interested in alternative therapies to try multiple options. “My approach is to tell patients to do a combination,” said Volkmann, an assistant professor of medicine in the division of rheumatology at the University of California, Los Angeles. “Very often patients feel they have to choose,” she added. “I don’t think so. Just make sure, whatever you are using, that you tell your doctor so you can be checked for kidney and liver function.”

How medical AI can save patients from excessive exposure to radiation | Forbes

There’s also plenty of research being conducted in the area of creating 3D models out of 2D images. Publishing their research in Nature last month, researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles have successfully used deep learning to create 3D models out of images obtained from microscopes. Likewise, in 2018 the Allen Institute announced that it had used AI to create 3D models of cells, potentially enabling doctors to track how cancer changes them.

What does it mean to have a “bubble" in your eye? It seems weird, but it’s actually a normal part of the surgery Guthrie had, says Vivian Shibayama, O.D., an optometrist with UCLA Health. Guthrie’s retinal tear was repaired with a type of surgery called a vitrectomy, “which is where they suck out the clear fluid inside the eye so they can repair the tear,” Dr. Shibayama explains. “After they repair the tear, they put in a gas bubble or silicone oil to help the retina stay attached.” (The bubble is later removed during a second surgery, according to the American Academy of Ophthalmology.)

New image of candy cane-shaped feature in center of Milky Way | Space Daily

Mark Morris, a UCLA professor of physics and astronomy and a member of the research team, discovered the structure, also called the radio arc, with a former student, Farhad Yusef-Zadeh, back in 1983, but they did not have such a complete and colorful image of it then. (Also: Scienmag)

In his essay in the book, Michael Berry, Director of the UCLA Center for Chinese Studies, describes the evolution of the Chinese film industry into the global force that it is today. “Through his images, Mark Parascandola captures these sites and people that inhabit them, offering us fleeting images of classical Chinese costume dramas, modern war films, Republican Shanghai, and the socialist past. It is through these images that contradictions lurking beneath the surface emerge as we witness a side of China that is both classical and modern, genuine and staged, glamorous and mundane, new and old, deeply tied to history yet continually being remolded.”

8 simple ways to get rid of belly bloat | Shape

“Many people aren’t actually bloated at all; they’ve just developed a habit of relaxing their abdominal muscles and contracting their diaphragm, which makes them look and feel bloated because their stomachs are sticking out,” says Brennan Spiegel, M.D., an associate professor of medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. Learn to contract your abs instead. Imagine someone is about to punch you in the gut, and pull your belly button in toward your spine.

A diet plan that fakes intermittent fasting | Shape