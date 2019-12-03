UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

At a time when student loans add up to more than $1.4 trillion in debt, many UCLA medical school students are graduating without owing a penny. That’s due in large part to the largess of billionaire David Geffen, who has been funding full-ride scholarships to the prestigious institution that bears his name since 2012. The entertainment mogul just made another large donation, adding $46 million to his initial $100 million commitment to the merit scholarship program, the university announced Monday. The $146 million contribution will fund 414 medical school scholarships over 10 years, the school said. (Also: Inside Higher Ed, KABC-TV, Los Angeles Business Journal)

Very hot weather prompts early births, study says | NBC News

“We saw a spike in births on hot days,” said study author Alan Barreca, an associate professor in environmental economics at the University of California, Los Angeles. For example, Barreca noticed a 5 percent increase in birth rates on days that were over 90 degrees Fahrenheit. (Also: USA Today, The Conversation, Science Alert, Time, Business Insider, HealthDay, Guardian, Daily Mail)

“I think a lot of people are used to the road being free, and so... some people are definitely going to oppose it,” said Professor Michael Manville of the UCLA Institute of Traffic Studies. Tolls, he says, are a growing trend in cities around the world, not necessarily to raise money, but to nudge people into considering other transportation options. “The only thing that anyone has ever found that actually reduces congestion, is using prices on the road,” said Manville. “So if we are serious about reducing congestion, something like this is what we have to do.” (Also: Government Technology)

“It’s widely known that long-term exposure to air pollution is associated with increased cardiovascular disease. But it was unknown whether a short-term visit to a location with severe air pollution could have any significant impact,” study lead author Dr. Jesus Araujo said in a University of California, Los Angeles news release.

Several studies suggest experiences provide more lasting happiness than material possessions. But people give things as gifts in part because they don’t want to be empty-handed at a gift exchange, which can feel awkward, said Cassie Mogilner Holmes, an associate professor of marketing at UCLA’s Anderson School of Management. People also think of things as lasting longer than experiences. That’s not actually correct. “Experiences are far more emotionally engaging, and surprisingly, are more memorable,” Mogilner Holmes said. “Even though it’s not sitting on your shelf, we remember experiences. And we adapt more slowly to those memories so they continue to have the emotional effect, whereas things, we get used to.”

Virtual advising doesn’t affect college enrollment | Education Dive

Access to virtual advising services did not increase college enrollment and acceptance rates of socioeconomically disadvantaged high school students, according to a new study from researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles.

The surprising second choices of Democratic primary voters upend political clichés | Washington Post Opinion

(Commentary co-written by UCLA’s Lynn Vavreck) In a large-scale project called Nationscape that we’re conducting with our colleague Chris Tausanovitch at the University of California at Los Angeles, we have queried more than 6,000 voters weekly since July. Using these data, we find a surprising amount of agreement among Democrats on major policy issues. Contradicting the conventional wisdom, clearly defined ideological “lanes” don’t seem to exist in the minds of most voters.

Now 28, Papapitsios is sharing his story regularly — mask off — at UCLA’s Fowler Museum as part of “Through Positive Eyes,” a photo-storytelling project of people around the world living with HIV and AIDS. Founded by UCLA Art & Global Health Center Director David Gere and South African photographer Gideon Mendel, “Through Positive Eyes” has been developed over the last decade. Gere and Mendel led a series of photography workshops in 10 cities including Los Angeles, Port-au-Prince, Haiti, and Mumbai, India, for more than 130 people with HIV and AIDS.

Nothing lasts forever — not even on the internet | New York Times Opinion

This is where curation might go wrong, says Safiya Umoja Noble, a professor at the University of California at Los Angeles. She’s the author of the groundbreaking work “Algorithms of Oppression,” and was one of the first researchers to warn the public about bias in algorithms. She identified how data from social media platforms gets fed into algorithms, amplifying human biases about everything from race to politics.

Gun owners backed by Trump seek high court win before 2020 vote | Bloomberg

Faced with a showdown before what probably will be a skeptical court, the city and state have scrapped the strict handgun-transportation rules — and asked the justices to toss out the case without issuing a ruling. City officials are seeking to head off an opinion that could threaten other gun regulations nationwide. “Any time liberals keep a case out of the Supreme Court, it’s a cause for a sigh of relief for them,” said Adam Winkler, a professor at UCLA Law School who wrote a book on the fight over the Second Amendment. “The court is not on their side.”

E-scooters present a growing public-health challenge | The Hill Opinion

(Commentary written by UCLA’s Jonathan Fielding) Fast-growing e-scooter firms Bird and Lime — and the larger more established firms Uber and Lyft — are aggressively pushing scooter-sharing. It’s promoted in cities as widespread as Washington, D.C.; Buenos Aires; Tel Aviv and Paris as clean, cost-effective commuting, short distance travel and even sightseeing options. This movement may be good for clearing the air, easing automobile congestion and building valuation (Bird and Lime are worth about $2B each), but municipalities, manufacturers and sharing companies need to address pressing safety, health and environmental problems already taking root.

Here’s what holiday retail workers wish you knew | Los Angeles Times

Over 140,000 people in Los Angeles work in retail, and eight in 10 of them must deal with schedules that vary drastically from week to week, according to a UCLA Labor Center Study…. The UCLA Labor Study reported that most workers have faced last-minute changes or cancellations to their hours even after they had been posted.

Why Buttigieg’s climate adviser is taking fire from the left | San Diego Union-Tribune

Ann Carlson, co-director of UCLA School of Law’s Emmett Institute on Climate Change and the Environment, said the litigation has been divisive even among those who support strong action on climate change. “Many scholars think the litigation is ill-advised, including some highly prominent progressives,” she said in an email. “Serving as an expert in the litigation does not make him … a tool of the fossil fuel industry.”

‘Turn off the sunshine’: Why shade is a mark of privilege in Los Angeles | New York Times

Researchers at UCLA have forecast that Los Angeles is likely to see a sharp increase in the number of days of extreme heat — defined as 95 degrees or higher. Downtown Los Angeles currently experiences about seven days of extreme heat per year, but that figure could rise to 22 by 2050 and to more than 50 days by the end of the century, according to forecasts.

US retail employees call out working conditions with Black Friday protests | Guardian (U.K.)

“It’s a two-pronged experience for workers. On one hand, they’re not getting all the hours they want during the rest of the year and this is a time to catch up and make up those hours, but never knowing how many they’re going to get scheduled and what their schedules are going to look like,” said Janna Shadduck-Hernández, the project director for the UCLA Labor Center, which has published extensive research on retail workers as Los Angeles city council and other municipalities around the US are currently considering or have already passed fair workweek laws that mandate employers give workers predictable schedules.

“For many people living in Qatar, their capacity to enjoy human rights fully is mediated by their nationality or national origin,” the UN’s special rapporteur on racism and discrimination Tendayi Achiume told AFP…. Achiume, a law professor at UCLA in the United States, said she had also received reports that “highlighted the prevalence of racial and ethnic profiling by police and traffic authorities.”

Study co-author Steven Raman, professor of radiology and urology at the University of California at Los Angeles, said: “It’s an outpatient procedure with minimal recovery time. We saw very good results in the patients, with a dramatic reduction of over 90 per cent in prostate volume and low rates of impotence with almost no incontinence.”

Chronic opioid treatment may increase PTSD risk | Medical Xpress

Using an established model of fear learning in mice, researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles, USA assessed the potential impact of chronic opioid treatment on subsequent development of PTSD-like behaviors…. Michael Fanselow, the corresponding author said: “We have called this the trauma because the acute stressor, the foot shocks, is able to produce lasting fear and anxiety-like behaviors, such as freezing.”