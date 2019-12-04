UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

David Geffen adds $46 million to his huge UCLA fund for full-ride medical school scholarships | Los Angeles Daily News

“The Geffen Scholars program is helping our medical students enhance their training with research and scholarly activities that prepare them to be leaders in health care,” said Dr. John Mazziotta, vice chancellor for UCLA Health Sciences and CEO of UCLA Health. “In addition to practicing medicine, they will be game changers for their profession and experts in areas such as health care policy, medical innovation and community well-being.” (Also: Forbes, The Scientist)

Gun background checks are on pace to break record in 2019 | Associated Press

“The Trump Slump is real, but the politics of guns has changed a little bit over the last year,” said Adam Winkler, a professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, School of Law and an expert on gun rights and politics. “As we’re coming up upon another presidential election, Donald Trump is vulnerable, and the Democratic presidential contenders are falling all over themselves to propose more aggressive gun reforms than their opponents.”

Indeed, the effects of oral contraceptives on the brain remain unclear. A growing body of evidence, including the current study, suggests that there are differences in the volumes of certain brain regions in women on birth control pills, said Nicole Petersen, a neuroendocrinology researcher at the University of California, Los Angeles, who was not involved in the study. But findings on this topic haven't always been consistent — some studies suggest that women on the pill have smaller brain structures, while others reveal they have bigger or similar-size structures, she said.

Have a better hospital stay | Consumer Reports

With all the noise, disorientation, sleep disturbances, and more, a hospital “is not a very restorative environment,” says Deena Goldwater, M.D., Ph.D., an assistant clinical professor at UCLA who specializes in geriatric cardiology. Some people even experience what’s known as “post-hospital syndrome,” which is marked by ongoing health problems and an elevated risk of hospital readmission.

Why white-collar workers spend all day at the office | The Atlantic

In a new working paper, the economists Edward E. Leamer, of UCLA, and J. Rodrigo Fuentes, of Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile, studied data about working hours from the American Community Survey. They found that hours worked since 1980 increased nearly 10 percent for Americans with bachelor’s and advanced degrees. Leamer told me that he believes this is because computing has shifted much of the economy from manufacturing to neurofacturing, Leamer’s term for intellectually intensive white-collar labor that is often connected to the internet, such as software programming, marketing, advertising, consulting, and publishing.

Ultrasound destroys 80 percent of prostate cancers in one-year study | New Atlas

“Unlike with other ultrasound systems on the market, you can monitor the ultrasound ablation process in real time and get immediate MRI feedback of the thermal dose and efficacy,” says study co-auhor Steven S. Raman, M.D., professor of radiology and urology at the University of California at Los Angeles. “It’s an outpatient procedure with minimal recovery time.”

Have we finally caught up with Andrea Fraser? | New York Times Magazine

“What do you need to know about me to understand my work?” [Andrea] Fraser asked six of her graduate students. It was the first day of fall classes at the University of California, Los Angeles, where Fraser is a tenured professor in the Department of Art. They sat in a half circle in a stark white room illuminated by the eye of a large projector. Fraser, in a black dress and multicolor Issey Miyake scarf, was explaining early sources of her critical approach, and the lecture had the riveting, unpredictable atmosphere of one of her performances. “That I was the youngest in a family of five,” she continued. “It was extremely competitive, and fairness became extremely important to me from that position. I had to defend my little share, right? My little piece of the pie.” Her obsession with equity, she said, again tearing up, partly “comes down to that, to being the runt.”

The Supreme Court could undo local gun laws — in a case it shouldn’t be hearing | Washington Post Perspective

(Commentary written by UCLA’s Adam Winkler) Although people often complain that nothing changed after the 2012 mass shooting in Newtown, Conn., in truth, the gun debate has been transformed since then by the emergence of a strong, well-financed and politically active movement for gun reform. New advocacy groups such as Mike Bloomberg’s Everytown for Gun Safety and Gabrielle Giffords’s super PAC are putting unprecedented resources into electing pro-reform candidates and ballot measures, in some races even outspending the National Rifle Association. March for Our Lives, organized by students from Parkland, Fla., and Moms Demand Action have inspired the grass roots to get more involved than at any time in the past 30 years. (Also: Time, Winkler interviewed on Bloomberg Radio and KPCC-FM’s “Take Two”)

Men who smoke marijuana daily may be more likely to get testicular cancer | Business Insider

That’s because cannabis, the plant marijuana is derived from, is like any other plant in that it burns and releases smoke when you light it, according to Dr. Jeffrey Chen, the director of the UCLA Cannabis Research Initiative. “When you combust any plant, you’re creating significantly more carcinogens,” Chen previously told Insider.

New ultrasound treatment for prostate cancer revealed | Healthline

“There are two very unique things about this system,” Dr. Steven S. Raman, a professor of radiology and urology as well as director of prostate MR imaging and interventions and prostate MR research at the University of California at Los Angeles, said in a statement. “First, you can control with much more finesse where you’re going to treat, preserving continence and sexual function. Second, you can do this for both diffuse and localized prostate cancer and benign diseases, including benign hyperplasia.” (Also: Daily Mail [U.K.])

It’s logical: the future is impossible to figure out. But some things are known. Among them, that Chile will no longer be as it was, as Sebastián Edwards (UCLA) says, “neoliberalism is dead.” … “Chile will have a new Constitution, one that will be very different from that of Augusto Pinochet, which will grant the State a central role in tackling socioeconomic issues, and that will guarantee rights such as health and education at the constitutional level.” (Translated from Spanish)

“I think we don’t have a counter-factual. Meaning that we don’t know what Trump’s political favorability would be right now absent the impeachment hearings. So it could be that his numbers should be improving a lot. Maybe they should be going up because he’s holding rallies, he’s railing against the Democratic presidential candidates, and in fact the impeachment hearings are keeping his numbers low,” said UCLA’s Matt Barreto. (Approx. 2:50 mark)

This research was led by Dr. Aydogan Ozcan, UCLA Chancellor’s Professor of electrical and computer engineering (ECE) and associate director of the California NanoSystems Institute (CNSI)…. “Simultaneously analyzing and processing light across many wavelengths present unique opportunities to enhance the inference and generalization capabilities of diffractive optical networks to perform machine learning tasks such as all-optical object recognition, as well as to design deterministic and task-specific optical components, expanding the optical design space beyond the human intuition,” said Prof. Ozcan.

