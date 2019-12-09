UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

“Chancellor Block and I appreciate Brian’s willingness to serve as interim dean, and we have every confidence in his ability to provide strong leadership and continuity for the school,” said Emily Carter, UCLA’s Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost. Kite currently serves as the special academic senior associate dean at the school and has been chair of the theater department since joining UCLA in 2015 as a professor. (Also: The Hollywood Reporter, Broadway World)

Catherine Opie to hold endowed chair in art at UCLA after $2 million Resnick donation | Los Angeles Times

UCLA is expected to announce Monday that its first endowed chair in the art department will be a photographer: Catherine Opie, the Los Angeles artist whose sumptuous images have long investigated sexual and gender identity, as well as identifiable aspects of the Southern California landscape, and who has been a member of the art faculty at UCLA since 2001. The endowment comes courtesy of a $2-million donation from Lynda and Stewart Resnick, owners of the Wonderful Co. and prominent arts patrons.

California debates future of Uber, Lyft drivers | Voice of America

“If you are an independent contractor,” said Saba Waheed, research director of the UCLA Labor Center, “you come into the room, you bring a contract, and then you negotiate the conditions of the work.” With Uber and Lyft drivers, she said, “There is a template, you have to say yes. You can’t get into the (ride share) app.” The new bill covers not just ride share drivers but workers in many industries. “It can be a construction worker, it can be a nail salon worker, janitors, (or) other more professional skills,” Waheed explained.

Neuroendocrinologist Nicole Petersen, who was not involved in the study but who does similar research, told Discover Magazine that her ultimate question is, “So what?” “Assuming this finding is a true finding, what does it mean for a woman whose hypothalamus is made smaller by oral contraceptives?” asks the University of California Los Angeles researcher.

On impeachment, Democrats opt for speed even if some questions remain | Los Angeles Times

California is more Democratic than most states, of course, but Democrats elsewhere share the view that impeachment is a top priority, UCLA political scientists Lynn Vavreck and Chris Tausanovitch have found with their own analysis of polling data.

‘Wildhood’ review: When creatures come of age | Wall Street Journal

Barbara Natterson-Horowitz, a professor of medicine at UCLA who also teaches evolutionary biology at Harvard, and her co-author, science journalist Kathryn Bowers, make the crucial distinction between growing older — an inevitable consequence of the passage of time — and growing up. The latter requires a complex transformation of brain and body that isn’t instantaneous or easy, or even predictable, whether in humans or other species.

Physicians urge greater focus on role of chronic inflammation in overall health | United Press International

“This is a substantial public health crisis,” co-author George Slavich, a research scientist at the Norman Cousins Center for Psychoneuroimmunology at UCLA, said in a statement. “It’s also important to recognize that inflammation is a contributor not just to physical health problems, but also mental health problems such as anxiety disorders, depression, PTSD, schizophrenia, self-harm and suicide.”

You cannot prevent a miscarriage but there are steps you can take to reduce your risk | Business Insider

“You can have a miscarriage as soon as you become pregnant,” says UCLA OB-GYN Leena S. Nathan, MD. “Sometimes we see people who have a miscarriage very early on. We usually call that a chemical pregnancy because the pregnancy hormone hCG goes up, but we never actually see anything in the uterus.”

Patient diaries reveal propensity for epileptic seizures | Scienmag

“This new publication shows the benefits of a quantitative approach that can guide treatment when deciding whether treatment has been helpful,” said John Stern, a professor of neurology and co-director of the UCLA Seizure Disorder Center and co-principal investigator of the study.

Researchers exposed a massive “blind spot” in the way Metro has been collecting rider data, said Madeline Brozen, deputy director for the UCLA Lewis Center for Regional Policy Studies. Brozen was part of a team from UCLA that advised Metro staff on the study, which she said is a vital step for the agency to give women’s needs on transit the attention they’ve historically lacked. “If every other rider has a different need... and we’re not addressing that, it’s hard to understand how Metro can really make sure that they’re meeting the needs of the riders today, much less trying to get new people onto the system,” Brozen told LAist.

Why Donald Trump wants to keep religious adoption agencies open | The Economist

Research by the Williams Institute, part of the University of California, Los Angeles, found that of the 114,000 same-sex couples raising children in America, 25% of them are bringing up adopted or fostered ones, compared with 3% of heterosexual couples with children.

A 2017 study by Yale and UCLA showed that over half of ridesharing drivers work less than 12 hours a week. Fewer than 20% drive for more than 30 hours a week. When given the choice, ridesharing drivers don’t want full-time employment — they want to drive when it best suits them.

Time for realistic housing goals | Westside Today Opinion

The steady upward drive of housing prices in the region began to flag earlier this year, with prices stabilizing at least for a while. That now has developers in the entire region leery of building very much, according to a new study of California builders by UCLA’s Anderson School of Management and the law firm Allen Matkins. The report focused on multi-family housing, as well as new office and retail construction.

The Washington-based photographer embarked on numerous trips to China over a five-year period to capture images of the sets used by the country’s enormous domestic movie industry. His photos were collected in a book titled “Once Upon a Time in Shanghai,” which includes an essay by Michael Berry, a professor in the department of Asian languages and culture at UCLA.

Django Paris of the University of Washington, Seattle, and H. Samy Alim of the University of California Los Angeles coined the term “culturally sustaining pedagogy,” in their 2017 book “Culturally Sustaining Pedagogies: Teaching and Learning for Justice in a Changing World.” It’s a teaching system that centers and supports diverse backgrounds and identities and avoids cultural assimilation and suppression.

California just got some really good economic news. The UCLA Anderson School has released its annual forecast. The report says that California’s economic growth will likely slow next year. But, it’s still expected to outperform that of the nation overall, despite fears of a recession. (Also: KABC-TV)