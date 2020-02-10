UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

According to Jennifer Jung-Kim, PhD, a professor of Korean history and East Asian studies at UCLA, jjapaguri is usually a combination of two noodle products from the Korean manufacturer Nongshim: Chapagetti, Chinese-inspired jajang ramen noodles, and Neoguri, Japanese-style udon reimagined in a spicy, Korean seafood broth. Debuted by Nongshim in 1982, Neoguri was a way embittered Koreans could reappropriate, and thus, openly enjoy Japanese noodles…. “With the Korea-Japan trade war right now, Japanese products are very unpopular and many markets have pulled Japanese goods from their shelves,” Dr. Jung-Kim says. “And most Koreans preferred Korean noodles even before the trade wars, because of their stronger flavors,” she concludes, alluding to the gochugaru- and chunjang-spiked jjampong and jajang, respectively.

These diseases receive the “medieval” moniker at times because people in that era lived in squalid conditions without clean water or sewage treatment, says Jeffrey Klausner, a professor of medicine and public health at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). This is similar to the current environment among the homeless population, where diseases spread quickly and widely, helped along by sidewalks serving as open sewers contaminated with human waste, crowded living conditions, weakened immune systems, and limited access to health care.

For Earth to be comparable, it would need to have an orbit of about 100 days, said Hilke Schlichting, an associate professor of astrophysics at the University of California, Los Angeles. That orbit might be habitable in systems with a star smaller than the sun, but if our Earth were that close to our sun, all of the water on the planet would vaporize, Schlichting said. In other words, Earth would be out of the habitable zone and, in essence, would become a steam planet, she said.

Dr. Jane Goodall, DBE, will deliver the Luskin Lecture for Thought Leadership at UCLA’s Royce Hall on April 1, as part of the celebration of UCLA’s Centennial year. The renowned animal behavior expert and conservationist is the founder of the Jane Goodall Institute and a U.N. Messenger of Peace…. “Dr. Jane Goodall is a true pioneer who exemplifies how one person can make a huge difference in the world,” UCLA Chancellor Gene Block said. “We are delighted to welcome her to campus for the Luskin Lecture for Thought Leadership, to share her inspiring vision with UCLA.”

“The magnetometer detected that the magnetic field started rising, then got stronger and stronger, then dropped and flattened out,” said planetary scientist Christopher Russell of the University of California at Los Angeles, who remembers the event and is a co-author of the new study. I thought it was a comet passing by. That was totally wrong. I had no physical feeling for what this was.” In the years since, Russell and other scientists recorded more such magnetic events by spacecraft, lasting anywhere from a few seconds to 12 hours. He and his colleagues developed a hypothesis that they were caused by clouds of magnetized dust surfing the solar wind.

For example, a meta-analysis of 500 academic papers conducted at UCLA found that coffee had a “strong and consistent protective association” with liver cancer and cancer of the uterus, and a “borderline protective” association with colorectal cancer.

Dr. Walter Allen, one of the nation’s most distinguished professors of education, sociology and African American studies, is the Allan Murray Cartter Professor of Higher Education in the Graduate School of Education and Information Studies at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA)…. Kimberle W. Crenshaw is professor of law at Columbia Law School and the University of California, Los Angeles. She has written extensively about civil rights, black feminist legal theory, race, racism and the law.

Labor protests have continued to grow despite repression, according to data gathered by Kevan Harris and Zep Kalb of the University of California at Los Angeles. Using Iranian newspapers, they found that protests rose from 2012 to 2016 and strikes outside Tehran increased sharply over that time, they wrote for The Post in 2018.

It’s hard to defeat a president in good times. UCLA political scientist Lynn Vavreck, the author of “The Message Matters” and a co-author of “Identity Crisis,” has found that the rare candidates who do succeed find issues that voters care about just as much. In 1960, John Kennedy ran on the missile gap. In 1968, Richard Nixon ran on law and order. In 2016, Trump ran on Middle America identity politics.

UCLA epidemiologist Teresa Seeman conceived and runs Gen X, as it’s known. “It is an educational nonprofit,” writes Denworth, “wrapped in a community health initiative with a loneliness intervention program beating quietly but steadily at its heart.”

The 2020 Hollywood Diversity Report reveals progress in the broader movie industry beyond award shows. Women and minorities “are within striking distance of proportionate representation when it comes to lead roles and total cast,” said co-author Darnell Hunt, of the University of California, Los Angeles social sciences division. (Also: ABC’s “Good Morning America”)

Some weaknesses in the privacy algorithm’s implementation are only just now coming to light. A recent analysis by Randall Akee, a professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, found that on reservations with fewer than 5,000 people, the algorithm decreased the population of Native Americans by an average of 34 percent.

Soon, through the kindness of both friends and strangers and a collaboration between Loyola Marymount University and the UCLA Blood & Platelet Center, Judah, now 4, is on his way to recovery and is strong enough to play again with his older brother Levi. The two universities mounted a blood drive last year at LMU, where Jeff Schwartz works in information technology services, and within a month the O-positive blood, platelets and plasma that Judah needed came pouring in, effectively saving his life.

HIV criminalization laws can also disproportionately affect marginalized communities, according to a study conducted by the Williams Institute, a think tank at the UCLA School of Law. The study found that women and people of color bear the heaviest burdens of HIV criminal laws.

But in patients, outcomes were modest. The best response was in the sarcoma patient, whose primary tumor shrank, though his cancer later progressed. “It wasn’t like you turned off those genes and those T cells started doing things that were amazing,” says Antoni Ribas, an oncologist at UC Los Angeles. Ribas, June, and others offer potential reasons, including the small number of patients treated, possible limitations of NY-ESO-1 as a target — selected in part for its safety record — and the failure to knock out all three genes in many of the cells.

Anne W. Rimoin, a professor of epidemiology at the UCLA School of Public Health says the world is better prepared than in 2003. “Since the SARS outbreak, we’ve seen several others. We’ve had MERS, we’ve had the H1N1, that’s swine flu; we’ve had chikungunya, we’ve had Zika, and we’ve had several Ebola outbreaks. So I think that the world has just gotten much better at coordinating response.”