Wanting to seem honest can make us lie | Futurity

In certain cases, people will lie in order to appear more honest, researchers report. They found evidence that highly favorable circumstances can prompt people to fudge the truth, even at personal monetary cost…. Eugene M. Caruso of the University of California, Los Angeles was a coauthor of the study.

Steve Cole, the study’s lead author and a professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, tells Inverse that this study shows just how much our circumstances affect our “health destinies.” “The most important takeaway is that the lives we lead shape the molecular function of our bodies and our long-term health destinies, even decades before the health consequences might become apparent in disease,” Cole tells Inverse.

Go ahead and eat that marshmallow. Patience can make you unhappy | Washington Post

(Column co-written by UCLA’s Paola Giuliano) Imagine being “too patient.” Is such a thing even possible? Conventional wisdom and most academic studies would suggest not. Most of us think of patience as analogous to other positive human characteristics, like “ethical conduct” or “integrity” — meaning, the more a person has, the better.

Meanwhile, Edward Leamer, economist at the UCLA Anderson business school and director emeritus of the UCLA Anderson Forecast, is focusing on the persistent decline in the three-month moving average in terms of average weekly hours of production and nonsupervisory employees in manufacturing in recent years — when looking at a smoothed series of data. “The smoothed series based on overall job growth shows little change from December’s data, still above 200,000; however, the smoothed series that accounts for the composition of payrolls noticeably softened for the second month in a row,” Leamer wrote in a note. “This is partly because of weakness in manufacturing.”

The picture is looking (a little) brighter for women at the Oscars | New York Times

But more women working off-screen doesn’t necessarily mean their accolades will match up when awards season comes around. While women directed 15 percent of the year’s top-grossing films — a number that has steadily grown over the decade, a different report from the University of California, Los Angeles, found — they were still overlooked by the Oscars, Golden Globes and BAFTAs.

Why did the government mandate a coronavirus quarantine? | Los Angeles Times

“We’re a globally connected society today. It’s difficult to have an effective quarantine,” said Timothy Brewer, professor of medicine and a member of the Division of Infectious Diseases at UCLA’s David Geffen School of Medicine. “For a quarantine to really be effective, you have to be able to prevent any movement. That’s very difficult to do in this day and age.”

A horse has 5 toes, and then it doesn’t | New York Times

The missing toes had in fact never left the horse, Dr. Kavanagh, Scott Bailey and [UCLA’s] Karen Sears report in a paper published Wednesday in the Proceedings of the Royal Society B. The finding suggests that certain stages of development cannot be changed, even if, in the adult animal, they leave no visible trace.

Annexations in Israel and India would threaten the very idea of international law | Los Angeles Times Opinion

(Commentary written by UCLA’s David Myers) Here we go again. We’ve moved on to a new chapter in the playbook used by the global club of illiberal democrats. It started with the inflammatory rhetoric against those deemed undesirables, be they immigrants, members of minority groups or just political enemies. Then it was transformed into policy, as Donald Trump made clear when he announced his infamous Muslim ban just a few days after assuming office in 2017.

Experts say this is an industry as well as an awards issue; women continue to have a hard time getting hired or having their screenplays bought. According to the most recent UCLA Diversity Report, the share of female screenwriters on all theatrical movies slipped from a lowly 14.1 percent in 2011 to an even lower 12.6 percent in 2017.

Bizarre objects near Milky Way black hole | Frontline (India)

Astronomers from the University of California at Los Angeles and W.M. Keck Observatory have discovered a new class of bizarre objects at the center of our galaxy, not far from the supermassive black hole called Sagittarius A*. The study, which is part of UCLA’s Galactic Center Orbits Initiative, consists of 13 years of data taken from Keck Observatory on Mauna Kea in Hawaii. The results have been published in a recent issue of Nature. “These objects look like gas but behave like stars,” said co-author Andrea Ghez, director of the UCLA Galactic Center Group.

The Williams Institute at the UCLA School of Law reports the new legislation could provide equal treatment for 307,000 LGBTQ Virginians.

“To learn the moai’s secrets, you have to start where nearly all of them were made,” said UCLA’s Jo Anne Van Tilburg. “Around the vent of a dormant volcano, this is the ancient quarry of Rano Raraku. There are some 400 moai here, more than in any other spot on the island. The largest one, never raised upright, is almost 70 feet long and weighs at least 250 tons, as heavy as some passenger jets.”

(Column written by UCLA’s Abigail Saguy) You probably know what it means to “come out” as gay. You may even have heard the expression used in relation to other kinds of identity, such as being undocumented. But do you know where the term comes from? Or that its meaning has changed over time? In my new book, “Come Out, Come Out, Whoever You Are,” I explore the history of this term, from the earliest days of the gay rights movement, to today, when it has been adopted by other movements.

Hollywood accelerators try to build new pipelines to Oscar fame | Bloomberg News

A recent study by UCLA found that while audiences seem to prefer TV shows and movies with relatively diverse casts, women and minorities remain underrepresented both in front of and behind the camera. “Despite notable gains for the group since the previous report (particularly in television), people of color remain underrepresented on every industry employment front,” the authors wrote. (Also: Canada24News)

Why prolonged classroom sitting isn’t ideal for student health | Psychology Today

This week, a new paper (Cowgill et al., 2020) by arts and science professors at UCLA is encouraging college-age students and faculty in university settings to “get up, stand up, stand up for your health!” The researchers are advocating for more open classrooms and less prolonged sitting. These findings were published on February 6 in the Journal of American College Health.

Coronavirus outbreak reportedly fueling xenophobia of Asians | Newsy

Gilbert Gee, a professor at UCLA’s Fielding School of Public Health, echoed Chang’s sentiment, saying fear of “the other” isn’t new. “You know, it was thought that leprosy was a Chinese disease, and that if we could only contain the ‘Chinese lepers’ from affecting all the other ‘good people’, we would be better off as a race,” he said. Gee said the virus has given people a platform to express “discriminatory, prejudicial attitudes they’ve had bottled up.”

“Those tourist attractions in California that are particularly attractive to Chinese tourists are going to be impacted, but on the other hand, American tourists are not going to Asia and they may be coming to California,” said Jerry Nickelsburg of the UCLA Anderson School of Management. “Those forces could balance each other out.”

Evidence lacking for use of bedside sitters to prevent falls | HealthDay News

Adela M. Greeley, M.D., from the University of California in Los Angeles, and colleagues conducted a systematic review to examine the effect of sitters and alternatives to sitters on patient falls in acute care hospitals. Data were included for 20 studies; two of the studies added sitters to usual care, and 18 compared alternatives to sitters. All of the studies had at least one methodological limitation.

Gaurav Sant has built world’s 1st concrete from waste carbon dioxide | India Times

A research team from University of California, Los Angeles, has developed a breakthrough system that transforms “waste CO2” into gray blocks of concrete. The team is led by Indian-origin professor of civil engineering at UCLA, Gaurav Sant, who compares the process to baking cookies.

19 ways to be a little happier | BuzzFeed

According to Susan Bowerman, RD, assistant director of UCLA’s Center for Human Nutrition, sweets improve our mood when we’re feeling a little bit crappy because they’re rooted in happy associations. So go ahead everyone, feast on something sweet (in moderation!) because science.

Single payer health care is back on the table in California | Capital Public Radio

“This study underscores that, as opposed to increasing costs, all the evidence supports saving, most significantly associated with medication savings,” said Michael Rodriguez, a UCLA professor and report author. He noted that reduced administration costs are also a significant factor.