UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

Exactly how dangerous is football? | The New Yorker

“The money that’s required for research and clinical programs has to come from somewhere, but you don’t want to accept money that has restrictions on it,” Christopher Giza, a pediatric neurologist at the University of California, Los Angeles, told me. Giza is the director of BrainSPORT at UCLA, a brain-injury treatment program that is supported, in part, by a ten-million-dollar gift from Steve Tisch, the co-owner and chairman of the New York Giants. The program is part of a $52.5-million multi-center concussion study sponsored by the N.C.A.A. and the Department of Defense. Giza also receives funding from the NIH In line with UCLA policies, he doesn’t take grants with preconditions that infringe on his academic independence, and he fully discloses the sources of his funding.

L.A.-based dissident claims he was target of kidnapping attempt by Saudi Arabia | Los Angeles Times

James Gelvin, a professor of Middle Eastern studies at the University of California, Los Angeles, said Almutairi’s account is unlikely to affect U.S. and Saudi diplomatic relations under the Trump administration, which is closely aligned with the kingdom’s views on the region. “The United States under Trump is locked into a perpetual alliance with Saudi Arabia, and nothing is going to change that,” Gelvin said.

New anti-ice coating could prevent frozen cars and pipes | Popular Mechanics

The team behind the new gel says this three-way action is what sets its new formulation apart. Chemical formulas that do each of the three jobs have tended to be very different, making it too challenging to combine them. “While there are anti-ice solutions out there, they’re designed to tackle only one of these three aspects of this complex process, or they only work on certain types of surfaces,” says lead researcher Ximin He of the University of California, Los Angeles.

This priest stood up for Central American migrants. Has he turned his back on them? | Los Angeles Times

Rubén Hernández-León, a professor of sociology at UCLA, said of Solalinde’s rhetoric: “More than a change of heart, this is about a change of political context.” Like López Obrador, Solalinde is sensitive to U.S. power and Mexico’s reliance on its more powerful neighbor, Hernández-León said. “It’s sad that a moral voice, an important moral voice, has been essentially lost,” he said. “People are mourning the loss of an ally.”

In Paris, a mathematician confronts the political odds | New York Times

“He is not happy when things are easy,” said Raphaël Rouquier, another graduate of the École Normale Supérieure, now at the University of California, Los Angeles. “Politics is where he will have the hardest problems to deal with, so I am absolutely convinced that he is in politics for the long haul.” Ultimately, he speculated, Dr. Villani wants to be president of the Republic.

Preparedness for pandemics has also improved on a global level, says Anne W. Rimoin, a professor of epidemiology at the UCLA School of Public Health who specializes in the Ebola virus. “Since the SARS outbreak, we’ve seen several other outbreaks,” she says. “We’ve had MERS, we’ve had the H1N1, that’s swine flu; we’ve had chikungunya, we’ve had Zika, and we’ve had several Ebola outbreaks since that time. So I think that the world has just gotten much better at coordinating response.”

Mr. Trump’s support from racially conservative whites may also help him. In an article published in 2019, Tyler Reny of UCLA, Loren Collingwood of the University of California, Riverside, and Ali Valenzuela of Princeton University conducted a study of the CCES data to analyze the link between voters’ self-professed attitudes toward racial minorities and their voting behavior. The authors found that “white voters with racially conservative or anti-immigrant attitudes” switched votes to Mr. Trump at a higher rate than those with more liberal views on these matters.

(Commentary written by UCLA’s Dov Waxman) In fact, Trump’s “peace plan” is not nearly as consequential as both its proponents and detractors are proclaiming it to be. Like so many of President Trump’s proposals and plans that have been announced with much fanfare, his peace plan will ultimately amount to nothing.

Unified binary stars identified as the bizarre objects seen near the supermassive black hole at the center of the Milky Way | The Science Times

The lead scientist, who is Andrea Ghez, professor of physics and astronomy at UCLA thinks that it can be identified. By all indications, G2 is a pair of binary stars that are revolving around the black hole but merged into a larger body. It gives off gas and dust as the gravitons of the black hole affect the unified body of the two stars.

Many Americans in the dark about eye health | HealthDay